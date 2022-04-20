ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Midland County crime log April 20: Man bitten by potentially rabid raccoon trapped in attic

By Collin Periatt
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1aQr_0fEdO37J00
Members of the City of Midland Police and Fire Departments secure the scene of a collision at the intersection of Buttles and McDonald Streets Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Monday, April 18

10:18 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Larkin Township residence regarding two goats found by a 64-year-old woman. Deputies assisted the woman with returning the goats to their owner.

9:57 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to a Jerome Township residence regarding a complaint involving the ownership of a dog. The deputy spoke to both parties. It was determined the issue was civil and needed to be decided in small claims court.

3:21 p.m. — An animal control deputy received a complaint of a dog escaping from its leash and biting another dog. Contact was made with the dog owner and a verbal warning and isolation notice were issued.

3:20 p.m. — While on patrol, a deputy came upon an 84-year-old Bay County man that had pulled to the side of the road and was lost. The deputy contacted the man's family who helped get him home.

2:28 p.m. — Officers investigated a case of trespassing on West Saint Andrews Road.

10:26 a.m. — A deputy cited a 32-year-old Saginaw man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in Lee Township. The passenger, a 47 year-old Saginaw man, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and was transported to the Midland County Jail without incident.

9:51 a.m. — An animal control deputy received a complaint from a citizen who was bitten by a raccoon that he had trapped in his attic. The raccoon was submitted to the Michigan Department of Health for rabies testing. Lab results awaiting results.

9:05 a.m. — Referral from the Department of Health and Human Services involving a 14 year-old girl. Contact was made with the father who advised he learned of some possible "touching" between his daughter and her boyfriend. The boyfriend is the same age. The father advised that the situation was discussed with his daughter, and she is no longer in a relationship with the boy. The father advised he does not want law enforcement involved in the situation and it has been handled.

12:34 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence regarding a child custody dispute between a 30-year-old woman and her 36-year-old ex-boyfriend. The parties made an agreement on the arrangements and the issue was resolved.

Comments / 1

