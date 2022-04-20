ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA Ends Mask Mandate

MBTA Ends Mask Mandate

 17 hours ago

The MBTA rescinded its mask requirement on all MBTA vehicles and MBTA properties on Tuesday afternoon. Masks will still be required by users of The RIDE paratransit services.

“Customers are no longer required to wear a mask on MBTA vehicles, or at stations or facilities if they choose not to; however, if people feel more comfortable wearing a facemask, then by all means continue to do so,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release.

Logan Airport is also following suit – no masks required.

Related
MassLive.com

Northampton protestors seek end to school mask mandate

NORTHAMPTON -- During a Wednesday rally on the steps of City Hall, two dozen students, parents and community members implored the municipal school board to end the COVID-19 mask mandate. In conversations, they said the Northampton School Committee is being stubborn, is ignoring science and evidence, is thumbing their nose...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Some Changes and Next Steps for North End Outdoor Dining

Mayor Michelle Wu held a press conference on Tuesday re: the North End Outdoor Door Dining situation. The press conference initially was to be held on the third floor mezzanine and was changed to the Eagle Room last minute. According to reporters covering the press conference, an angry and vocal group of restaurant owners shouted and demanded to be let into the press conference claiming they were not allowed to enter. According to the Boston Globe, Wu asked staff members to close the doors to quiet the noise.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

April Vacation Ideas in the Neighborhood

Keep those kids entertained this week! Here are some local neighborhood suggestion for school vacation week!. Head to East Broadway to Southie Candlepin and bowl a few strings at this old school institution! They are open daily 12pm-7pm. Are big balls more of your thing? Kings Dining & Entertainment in the Seaport District offers all kinds of fun! This new hot spot features 20,000 square feet of fun at 60 Seaport Boulevard complete with 16 lanes of big ball bowling, a “bar-Kade” filled with video games, pool tables, foosball a giant four-man air hockey table, shuffle board, and hoops!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Blooms Block Party – April 13th

BOSTON – Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, and the Greenway Business Improvement District, today announced Boston Blooms, an April 13 block party welcoming employees, residents, and visitors back to Downtown Boston. As the City of Boston continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is to bolster our local economy by encouraging everyone to support Boston’s Downtown.
Caught in Southie

The hottest line in Southie: #7 bus stop at L + Broadway

A sure sign that Southie residents are heading back to the office are the lines starting to form at our neighborhood bus stops. On Wednesday morning, a pre-pandemic-style-que was spotted at the corner of L + Broadway for the #7. We used to receive photos like this once a week but not since Covid-19 rocked our world.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 363 E Street

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, April 26 6pm-7:30pm to discuss 363 E Street. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3L2oG5I Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 160 348 4476. Project Description:. The Proponent is proposing to construct a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon 2022: Start times, prize money, spectator info, race map, road closures (Live Blog)

BOSTON — The Patriots Day running of the Boston Marathon is back for the first time since 2019. Some 30,000 athletes will tackle the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square. It’s the 126th running of the world-renowned classic with athletes from all 50 states and 100 countries. Keep checking back for live updates of major headlines from the racecourse. See below for the start times, the race map, important spectator information, and road closures.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

City Council passes ordinance regarding targeted residential picketing

On Wednesday, the Boston City Council passed the ordinance regarding targeted residential picketing means picketing, protesting, or demonstrating, with or without signs or sound amplification, that is specifically directed towards a particular residence or one or more occupants of the residence, and which takes place before or about the targeted residence. The ordinance would restrict targeted residential picketing only between the hours of 9:00pm and 9:00am, and would not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas that are not targeted at a particular home.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Bomb Threat at City Hall on Friday

Evidently there was a bomb threat on Friday afternoon at City Hall. The Boston Herald is reporting the building needed to be evacuated after a threat was called in and then reported to the Boston Fire Department after 3pm. BFD and the bomb squad headed to City Hall to investigate.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale – an UPDATE

UPDATE: Back in business! CVS is back selling food and drink. We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue potentially can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA




