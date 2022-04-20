MBTA Ends Mask Mandate

The MBTA rescinded its mask requirement on all MBTA vehicles and MBTA properties on Tuesday afternoon. Masks will still be required by users of The RIDE paratransit services.

“Customers are no longer required to wear a mask on MBTA vehicles, or at stations or facilities if they choose not to; however, if people feel more comfortable wearing a facemask, then by all means continue to do so,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release.

Logan Airport is also following suit – no masks required.