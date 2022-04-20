ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Very active & windy conditions return in your Wednesday forecast

actionnewsnow.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your umbrella, bundle up, and give yourself extra time to get to where...

www.actionnewsnow.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
Klamath Alerts

Weather Outlook: Spring Storm Arriving Tonight

A strong spring storm will bring much needed snow to the Cascades and create a wind storm for the East side. The highest winds should ramp up late tonight after 11pm. A strong front will bring gusty winds to much of the forecast area from late Sunday through Monday. Strongest winds are expected east of the Cascades. Gusty winds at the coast and in higher terrain west of the Cascades. Use extra caution with high-profile vehicles. Power outages possible in strongest winds. Wind direction will be from the west to southwest.
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
KCRG.com

Very windy conditions develop today, gusts of 50+ possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area. This is all due to a cold front blowing through, leading to rapidly increasing winds later this morning through the afternoon. Winds will likely be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts of 50+ common. As this cold front passes by, there is also a low chance of a light rain or snow shower, but this appears very isolated at this time. The final weekend of March will be cold, with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be between 0 and 10! Look for another chance of showers going into next week, probably in the Tuesday and Wednesday time period. Have a good weekend!
WTHI

Wednesday Night Forecast

Scattered showers continue through Thursday afternoon, but rain should be moving out by Friday. Some weekend sunshine is possible.
NECN

Rain, a Rumble of Thunder Possible With Thursday's System

We have had a couple of dry days with moderate to high pollen counts and increased brush fire danger. Both issues will diminish by Thursday as we have a good soaking rain in the forecast. Cool and dry Wednesday. First we have a transition day on Wednesday as we start...
