Helen Mirren ‘heartbroken’ as she breaks her silence after death of stepson Rio Hackford, 51

By Oliver Grady
 1 day ago
Helen Mirren has spoken of her heartbreak after the death of her stepson, Rio Hackford, after a battle with cancer.

The Oscar winning actress, 76, and her husband Taylor Hackford released a statement today following Rio's death last week.

Helen has said she is 'heartbroken' as she spoke for the first time since her stepson Rio (left) passed away last week Credit: Getty
Helen and her husband Taylor released an emotional statement today Credit: AP

In the statement, shared with US mag People, the couple said they "are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson, Rio Hackford, and heartbroken by his loss."

"His life showed us how to live in generosity and community. He shared his life's journey with so many who now mourn him, and at the same time, celebrate their fortune in knowing him."

They went onto reveal Rio's cause of death after it was initially unclear in early reports.

The statement continued: "Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer. We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer."

Rio was an actor who had starred in TV series such as The Mandalorian and American Crime Story.

His most recent role was one in Disney+ series, Pam and Tommy, starring Lily James as pin-up Pamela Anderson.

Actress Renee Zellweger paid tribute to Rio after his death, calling him "a titan of kindness, love, class, courage. And cool. A legend."

Another of his actor pals, Vince Vaughn, described him as "the best ever. Truly one of a kind."

