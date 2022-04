Recent years haven’t been kind to the Anaheim Ducks or the Los Angeles Kings. The geographic rivals spent the first half of the 2010s fomenting one of the fiercest rivalries in the NHL as two of the elite teams from the era. But the last several seasons have been spent in states of rebuilding while both teams looked to the draft lottery to acquire talent. The path of their respective rebuilds leads them to this current point, with the Kings on the precipice of their first playoff berth since 2018 and the Ducks only recently falling out of the playoff picture.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO