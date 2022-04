When the Miami Dolphins pulled off their blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill exactly four weeks ago, they essentially gave new head coach Mike McDaniel his new Deebo Samuel. And considering the price the Dolphins paid for Hill, it's pretty much a given that the Dolphins won't be involved in any trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers to reunite McDaniel with Samuel in light of ESPN's Jeff Darlington reporting — from a direct conversation with the player — that Samuel wants to be traded.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO