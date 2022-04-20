Jarvis Landry Visiting With Saints

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
Go show the movie Draft Day to someone who has no idea what football is and has never watched it. That someone now knows as much about the Cleveland Browns organization as wide receiver Amari Cooper. At least that’s what he told reporters on Wednesday in this Twitter clip.
When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
This NFL offseason has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and things aren't slowing down anytime soon. franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a few jaw-dropping monster deals involving some of the biggest wideouts in the league. Stay here to keep...
In a move that should surprise no one, Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to not attend the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts. The Browns are one of seven teams to start these offseason workouts. Mayfield is still upset with the Browns organization after what happened with the Deshaun Watson situation....
When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
The Cleveland Browns have had enormous difficulty trying to trade Baker Mayfield, but one team is waiting and watching in case he is ultimately released. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Mayfield would quickly join the Pittsburgh Steelers if he were released.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield, who’s still rehabbing his surgically-repaired left shoulder and is on the Browns’ trading block, didn’t show up for the start of the Browns voluntary offseason program on Tuesday, as expected. On the other hand, Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson and new...
The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
Browns cornerback and former Nordonia standout Denzel Ward’s future is sealed for now with his hometown team.
Ward, taking part in voluntary activities with his teammates, signed his contract extension Wednesday. It will keep him with the team until the 2027 season.
...
Albert Breer talks about Deshaun Watson’s presence at the Browns’ offseason program, the latest on a timeline for a Baker Mayfield trade, the latest on Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney, Matt Rhule entering the season on the hot seat and more.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each day at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Eddie...
BEREA, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated story on Deshaun Watson's introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns published on March 25, 2022. Cleveland Browns players, coaches and front office staff made their arrival to Berea Tuesday morning for the start of voluntary offseason...
Comments / 0