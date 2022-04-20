ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jarvis Landry Visiting With Saints

 19 hours ago

Jarvis Landry is visiting with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday,...

brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission About Browns

Go show the movie Draft Day to someone who has no idea what football is and has never watched it. That someone now knows as much about the Cleveland Browns organization as wide receiver Amari Cooper. At least that’s what he told reporters on Wednesday in this Twitter clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Offseason Tracker: Denzel Ward makes history with Browns

This NFL offseason has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and things aren't slowing down anytime soon. franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a few jaw-dropping monster deals involving some of the biggest wideouts in the league. Stay here to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Makes Decision On Browns Workout

In a move that should surprise no one, Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to not attend the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts. The Browns are one of seven teams to start these offseason workouts. Mayfield is still upset with the Browns organization after what happened with the Deshaun Watson situation....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Quarterbacks Photo

When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX

