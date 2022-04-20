ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $19.7 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $58.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTBI

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.89 billion in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.66. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.65 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Benzinga

CSX: Q1 Earnings Insights

CSX CSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSX beat estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $597.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SEI Investments Q1 Earnings

SEI Investments SEIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SEI Investments beat estimated earnings by 3.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.31. Revenue was up $125.76 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Valmont Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Valmont Industries VMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valmont Industries beat estimated earnings by 25.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $2.44. Revenue was up $205.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners NEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NextEra Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. NextEra Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Community Trust Bank#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: CapStar Financial Hldgs

CapStar Financial Hldgs CSTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CapStar Financial Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44. CapStar Financial Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit falls but beats target

Bank of America Corp. BAC, +2.34% shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading on Monday after the bank said its first-quarter earnings fell to $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, from $8.1 billion, or 86 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22.8 billion. Analysts expected Bank of America to earn 75 cents a share on revenue of $23.1 billion, according to a FactSet survey. CFO Alastair Borthwick said the bank's first-quarter results were "strong despite challenging markets and volatility" with net interest income up by $1.4 billion on "strong" loan and deposit growth. Shares of Bank of America are down 15.6% so far in 2022, compared to a loss of 7.8% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

IBM First-Quarter Results Beat Estimates

IBM beat consensus on the top and bottom lines. The technology services company offloaded Watson health-care assets to a private-equity firm in the quarter. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. IBM shares rose 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after the technology services company issued...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fifth Third Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $46.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Philip Morris Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Philip Morris Intl PM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Philip Morris Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49. Philip Morris Intl bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

WSFS Financial's Earnings Outlook

WSFS Financial WSFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that WSFS Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68. WSFS Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Gladstone Capital: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0675 per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0675 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Timken

Timken TKR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Timken has an average price target of $72.25 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $64.00.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy