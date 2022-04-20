Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $19.7 million.

The Pikeville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $58.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

