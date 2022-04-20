ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel insists rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have failed to capitalise on their 'huge advantage' over Chelsea after early cup exits gave them extra time to focus on the race for the top four

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said their rivals for the Champions League places had failed to capitalise on the 'huge advantage' they were given after early cup exits allowed them to focus on the race for the top four.

Chelsea have reached the final of the FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup, as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and have played more games this season than any other Premier League club.

Despite their intense schedule Chelsea have a strong grip on third place in the league, leading fourth-placed Tottenham by five points and having played two games less. Arsenal and Manchester United are a further three points back.

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's rivals have squandered a 'huge advantage' to overtake them
Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all trail Chelsea in the race for the top four

United manager Ralf Rangnick raised concerns earlier this week about the Premier League's decision to reschedule their game against Chelsea, while Mikel Arteta said last month that the scheduling of Arsenal's games was 'not fair'.

'They have been given a huge advantage,' Tuchel told reporters ahead of their league game against Arsenal later on Wednesday.

'I was not happy when Tottenham were out of the (Europa) Conference League.

'Because I thought, "Wow, I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused and he can train them physically".

'I thought this will be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition, and the same for Arsenal when they went out of the cup.

Spurs are five points behind the Blues but have played two games more than Chelsea

'I thought it would be a huge boost for them, because they have a very young and talented team.'

And while Chelsea's top-four rivals continue to slip up around them, the German insists they are taking nothing for granted in this final stretch of Premier League games.

'We will fight hard,' Tuchel added. 'We have a crucial four matches coming in a short period of time with Arsenal, West Ham, Man United and Everton... it's a big challenge physically but mentally to dive into the main competition that is Premier League.

'It seems like things are pretty safe (in the top-four race) but things can change so, so quickly.'

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side reignite Premier League top-four hopes with thrilling win

Eddie Nketiah was the hero for Arsenal as they re-ignited their bid for a top-four finish thanks to a thrilling 4-2 victory at Chelsea. The Gunners took the lead not once, but twice at Stamford Bridge through goals from Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, but on both occasions, Chelsea found a response as Timo Werner's deflected strike and Cesar Azpilicueta's low finish sent the sides in level at the interval.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Thiago Alcantara's performance against Man United was one Anfield had waited two years to see... the dazzling Liverpool star has the rare ability to play like he has made time stand still and is showing his worth

The true measure of how a footballer has played will always come from within the dressing room — the environment where nobody can be kidded. Harsh critics are found in a team's inner sanctum, so it gives you a sense of Thiago Alcantara's display against Manchester United that the initial reaction from some at Anfield, who have been around the game for years, was limited to three words: 'Oh my God.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
