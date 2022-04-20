ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Edmunds: 2022 Rivian R1T vs 2022 Ram 1500

By MILES BRANMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gk2zQ_0fEdKQEN00
1 of 2

Electrified vehicles are indiscriminate in their automotive expansion. First, it was hatchbacks and sedans, then SUVs. Next up: the pickup. Electric variants of light-duty pickups are being developed by a number of automakers, but there’s one electric truck that’s already on sale: the all-new Rivian R1T.

Hailing from this nascent American company, the R1T boasts an impressive range, scintillating performance and innovative features. But how does it compare against a conventional truck? Edmunds compares the new R1T against one of its top-rated trucks, the Ram 1500, to find out.

POWERTRAINS AND COST TO FUEL

The Rivian R1T produces a staggering 835 horsepower thanks to four electric motors, one at each wheel. That power comes on instantly and helps the R1T cover 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds in Edmunds’ testing. For now, this is the only R1T configuration available. Recharging can be done at home or at public fast-charging stations, and the EPA estimates that it will cost just $950 in electricity to drive for a year on average.

Ram gives you more choice for powertrains. There’s a base 305-horsepower V6, a 260-horsepower turbocharged diesel V6, a 395-horsepower V8 and, for the top TRX trim only, a 702-horsepower supercharged V8. The TRX is the quickest of the bunch and hustles to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. But it’s also a gas guzzler, costing an estimated $6,250 a year to refuel. The most fuel-efficient Ram 1500 is one with its diesel engine, but it will cost about three times more to refuel than the R1T.

Winner: Rivian

TOWING AND RANGE

Currently, Rivian is offering the R1T with a large battery pack, with an EPA-estimated 314 miles, or a Max battery that’s good for approximately 400 miles. Edmunds conducts its own real-world range test, and we were able to drive a test truck with the large battery 317 miles on a full charge.

This is plenty of range for an EV but it’s still a laggard compared to the Ram 1500. A rear-wheel-drive model with the diesel engine can potentially travel about 1,000 highway miles with the optional 33-gallon tank. That said, at current national diesel prices, that fill-up would cost you about $165.

Towing will be easier with the Ram 1500 too. It has a higher maximum towing capacity when properly equipped — 12,750 pounds compared to the R1T’s 11,000 pounds — and is better suited for long distances because of quicker and less hassle-prone refueling.

Winner: Ram 1500

STYLING AND COMFORT

With pickups filling the single-vehicle role for more families, it isn’t enough for a truck to haul and tow competitively — it also needs refinement. Rivian bills its R1T as a do-it-all pickup that’s larger than a Toyota Tacoma but smaller than the full-size Ram 1500. Its design is futuristic, while its cabin is clean and upscale. The R1T rides quietly without internal combustion rumble, though it has a firmer ride quality than some competitors.

The Ram 1500 helped pioneer the modern luxury pickup. With an aerodynamic aesthetic and attention to detail, the 1500 exudes civility. Inside, the Ram offers generous passenger volume and supple seats. Ride quality is perhaps best in class and cabin volume is subdued. The smaller Rivian is easier to maneuver and more distinctive, but the Ram is more comfortable. This one’s even.

Winner: Tie

VALUE AND WARRANTY

Like many automotive startups, Rivian is offering its most expensive model first. Customers can order a standard-battery, dual-motor R1T for $67,500, though deliveries of this configuration aren’t scheduled until 2024. If you want one sooner, the quad-motor will cost at least $85,000. All R1Ts come well equipped with vegan leather seats and a 16-inch infotainment screen. They’re also backed by a long five-year/60,000-mile basic and eight-year/175,000 mile powertrain warranty.

The least expensive Ram 1500, the Tradesman trim, is markedly less expensive at $37,695. But spec out a comparably equipped Limited Longhorn 4WD and the price increases to $61,775. If power is more appealing, be prepared to shell out $78,675 for the 1500 TRX. Though inventory is reduced in the current climate, you’ll be able to pick up your preferred 1500 well before the less expensive R1Ts. All Rams come with a three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

There’s a case to be made for the familiarity of a conventional truck. But good things come to those who wait, and we think the driving future is brighter with the Rivian R1T.

Winner: Rivian

EDMUNDS SAYS: It’s a victory by the thinnest of margins, but we put the Rivian R1T just ahead of the Ram 1500. The right truck for you will depend on your needs: the Ram’s immediate convenience and lower cost of entry, or the Rivian’s break from fossil fuels and futuristic style.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Miles Branman is a contributor at Edmunds. Twitter: @milesperhr

Edmunds 2022 Ram 1500 review

Edmunds Best Trucks

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

Electric Truck Drag Showdown: Can The GMC Hummer Beat The Rivian R1T? - gallery

It's not just fully electric cars that are quick. These two EV pick-up trucks put on an impressive display of power. The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are among the latest players in the high-performance EV segment. They also prove performance comes in every shape and size, even if it's big and rugged.
CARS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram 1500#Rams#Ram Trucks#Vehicles#American#Trx
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy