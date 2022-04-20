ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leoti, KS

Evacuation lifted in Kansas town threatened by plant fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 hours ago

LEOTI, Kan. (AP) — Evacuations orders have been lifted in a western Kansas town threatened by a fertilizer plant fire, officials said.

Barricades to the town of Leoti had been removed by Tuesday night and those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes, Wichita County Clerk Lynda Goodrich told television station KWCH.

Parts of the town had been evacuated because hazardous materials were involved in the Tuesday afternoon fire at a Nutrien Ag Solutions plant in Leoti, a town of about 1,500 that lies 226 miles (364 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

A company spokeswoman said Tuesday that no injuries were immediately reported from the fire.

It was not clear by Wednesday morning how many people had been evacuated. Goodrich said a temporary shelter was established at the Community Building in Leoti to help those temporarily displaced.

CBS Denver

Evacuation, Assistance Information For NCAR Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder County agencies provided updates Saturday night regarding evacuation areas and shelters for those affected by the NCAR Fire. (credit: Boulder Police) East Boulder Community Center — 5660 Sioux Drive — was the evacuation point for the NCAR Fire, and it was an overnight shelter Saturday night. The Boulder County Public Information Call Center was open for information on the NCAR Fire at 303-413-7730 from 6 to 11 p.m. Boulder County Fairgrounds was accepting large animal — 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont. Humane Society of Boulder Valley — 2323 55th St — in Boulder was accepting smaller pets and companion...
BOULDER, CO
