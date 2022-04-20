Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Shutterstock

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.

According to Dr. Phillips, it’s important to understand what conditions and ailments are a higher risk for you as you age, and act accordingly. “Bone health is often overlooked and its importance underestimated. As you age, your bones become important to your height and mobility. Bone health is taken for granted, but should be monitored frequently and can be as simple as regularly taking your height and having bone scans to assess for weakening of the bone ( osteoporosis) or abnormal breaks ( osteoporosis).” She says. “Chronic conditions can also be a concern in an aging population. Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and a general physical decline in overall bodily function can impact us all.” With this in mind, Dr. Phillips shared her top three recommendations for supplements that will promote vitality in every body.

Calcium/Vitamin D

“Older people are at risk for having decreased calcium due to taking in less over time, medications that interfere with absorption, and chronic disease.” Dr. Phillips says. Calcium and Vitamin D are two of the essential vitamins that support strong bones. “To minimize the risk of bone deterioration, regular strength building and supplementation with Calcium and Vitamin D is recommended. Calcium and Vitamin D can be found in Nature Made formulations that address every stage of life.”

Vitamin B

Everyone can benefit from a good B-Complex vitamin, but especially people over the age of 50. “The family of Vitamin B is helpful for the function of red blood cells, nerve function, and heart health.” Dr. Phillips explains. They are most commonly sourced from leafy greens, eggs, and chicken. Adding a B-Complex vitamin to your regimen is a great way to support overall wellness.

Omega Fatty Acids

You’ve probably heard about omega fatty acids and how important they are for your body. Most commonly found in seafood, flaxseed, and soybeans, omega fatty acids are great sources of energy, and promote brain health. “Increasing data also suggests that Omega Fatty Acids can help reduce pain and inflammation in joint conditions—these benefits are important for an aging population. The trifecta of Omega Fatty Acids found in Nature Made Triple Omega Soft Gels can supplement diets low in Omega Fatty Acids.” Dr. Phillips adds.

Feeling your best no matter your age starts with leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle—keyword balanced. Just because life is busy, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get the nutrients that you need. Knowing what your specific needs are as you age is the first step in addressing your wellness priorities, and adding in vitamins that Dr. Phillips recommended, like Vitamins B, D, and Omega fatty acids, will help you reach your health goals.