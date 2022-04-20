ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfI9X_0fEdKHX400
Shutterstock

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DYCK_0fEdKHX400

According to Dr. Phillips, it’s important to understand what conditions and ailments are a higher risk for you as you age, and act accordingly. “Bone health is often overlooked and its importance underestimated. As you age, your bones become important to your height and mobility. Bone health is taken for granted, but should be monitored frequently and can be as simple as regularly taking your height and having bone scans to assess for weakening of the bone ( osteoporosis) or abnormal breaks ( osteoporosis).” She says. “Chronic conditions can also be a concern in an aging population. Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, and a general physical decline in overall bodily function can impact us all.” With this in mind, Dr. Phillips shared her top three recommendations for supplements that will promote vitality in every body.

Calcium/Vitamin D

“Older people are at risk for having decreased calcium due to taking in less over time, medications that interfere with absorption, and chronic disease.” Dr. Phillips says. Calcium and Vitamin D are two of the essential vitamins that support strong bones. “To minimize the risk of bone deterioration, regular strength building and supplementation with Calcium and Vitamin D is recommended. Calcium and Vitamin D can be found in Nature Made formulations that address every stage of life.”

Vitamin B

Everyone can benefit from a good B-Complex vitamin, but especially people over the age of 50. “The family of Vitamin B is helpful for the function of red blood cells, nerve function, and heart health.” Dr. Phillips explains. They are most commonly sourced from leafy greens, eggs, and chicken. Adding a B-Complex vitamin to your regimen is a great way to support overall wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zp8ka_0fEdKHX400

Omega Fatty Acids

You’ve probably heard about omega fatty acids and how important they are for your body. Most commonly found in seafood, flaxseed, and soybeans, omega fatty acids are great sources of energy, and promote brain health. “Increasing data also suggests that Omega Fatty Acids can help reduce pain and inflammation in joint conditions—these benefits are important for an aging population. The trifecta of Omega Fatty Acids found in Nature Made Triple Omega Soft Gels can supplement diets low in Omega Fatty Acids.” Dr. Phillips adds.

Feeling your best no matter your age starts with leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle—keyword balanced. Just because life is busy, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get the nutrients that you need. Knowing what your specific needs are as you age is the first step in addressing your wellness priorities, and adding in vitamins that Dr. Phillips recommended, like Vitamins B, D, and Omega fatty acids, will help you reach your health goals.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Supplementation#Bone Health#Vitamin A#Nature Made Wellness
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

5 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 5 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy