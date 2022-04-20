Australia's most decorated Olympian Emma McKeon sensationally enters the trans-in-sport debate and declares SHE wouldn't like to race against a swimmer born male: 'It just isn't fair'

Australia's most decorated Olympian, Emma McKeon, believes it is unfair to compete against transgender women in female sport.

The five-time gold medallist said swimming would need to 'deal with' the issue of transgender women competing because it's 'just not fair'.

McKeon was responding to the growing debate given prominence in the federal election campaign by Liberal candidate Katherine Deves' anti-trans comments.

'I mean, I personally wouldn't want to be racing against someone who is biologically a male, so that's a concern,' McKeon said at Griffith University's A Better Future For All seminar this week, according to InQueensland.

'It's not a new thing, but it's new in that sport, swimming, are going to have to deal with it.'

McKeon told the seminar it was unlikely she would ever personally encounter the issue.

'I don't think I'm going to have to race against a trans swimmer, I don't think it's going to come to that point,' she said.

'But now that it's a growing thing, the sport has to think about how to handle it and how to deal with it, because you do want to be inclusive, but you don't want to have females racing against swimmers who are biologically male because it's just not fair.'

Liberal Candidate Katherine Deves has come under fire for comparing her campaign to 'Save Women's Sports' to activism against the Holocaust

The topic is at the centre of national debate ahead of the May 21 election after Prime Minister Scott Morrison personally nominated Ms Deves to run for the Liberal party in a critical marginal seat.

Ms Deves was the head of an organisation called Save Our Sport which campaigns against transgender women competing in the same sports as those born biologically female.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Deves once compared her campaigning for 'Save Women's Sports' to activism against the Holocaust.

She also described trans children as 'surgically mutilated and sterilised' and implied they only wanted to transition because they were on the autism spectrum.

Other now-deleted tweets by Ms Deves compared transgender activists to the Nazis and said she felt 'triggered' whenever she saw the rainbow LGBTQI+ flag.

In the US, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas blitzed the pool at a series of women's championships and New Zealand weightlifter Laruel Hubbard made the Olympics.