ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Australia's most decorated Olympian Emma McKeon sensationally enters the trans-in-sport debate and declares SHE wouldn't like to race against a swimmer born male: 'It just isn't fair'

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Australia's most decorated Olympian, Emma McKeon, believes it is unfair to compete against transgender women in female sport.

The five-time gold medallist said swimming would need to 'deal with' the issue of transgender women competing because it's 'just not fair'.

McKeon was responding to the growing debate given prominence in the federal election campaign by Liberal candidate Katherine Deves' anti-trans comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3dg0_0fEdK51b00
Eleven-times gold medallist Emma Mckeon said swimming would need to 'deal with' the issue of transwomen competing in women's sport because it's 'just not fair'

'I mean, I personally wouldn't want to be racing against someone who is biologically a male, so that's a concern,' McKeon said at Griffith University's A Better Future For All seminar this week, according to InQueensland.

'It's not a new thing, but it's new in that sport, swimming, are going to have to deal with it.'

McKeon told the seminar it was unlikely she would ever personally encounter the issue.

'I don't think I'm going to have to race against a trans swimmer, I don't think it's going to come to that point,' she said.

'But now that it's a growing thing, the sport has to think about how to handle it and how to deal with it, because you do want to be inclusive, but you don't want to have females racing against swimmers who are biologically male because it's just not fair.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVG0j_0fEdK51b00
Liberal Candidate Katherine Deves has come under fire for comparing her campaign to 'Save Women's Sports' to activism against the Holocaust

The topic is at the centre of national debate ahead of the May 21 election after Prime Minister Scott Morrison personally nominated Ms Deves to run for the Liberal party in a critical marginal seat.

Ms Deves was the head of an organisation called Save Our Sport which campaigns against transgender women competing in the same sports as those born biologically female.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Deves once compared her campaigning for 'Save Women's Sports' to activism against the Holocaust.

She also described trans children as 'surgically mutilated and sterilised' and implied they only wanted to transition because they were on the autism spectrum.

Other now-deleted tweets by Ms Deves compared transgender activists to the Nazis and said she felt 'triggered' whenever she saw the rainbow LGBTQI+ flag.

In the US, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas blitzed the pool at a series of women's championships and New Zealand weightlifter Laruel Hubbard made the Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wsv9m_0fEdK51b00
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas blitzed the pool at a series of women's championships in the US

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Swimming Australia issues stern warning about transgender athletes competing against women - as country's most decorated Olympian joins the debate

Swimming Australia have admitted transgender athletes are set to become a big issue for professional sports - as Australia's most decorated Olympian speaks out against their inclusion. Tracy Stockwell, the president of the country's swimming organisation, said they are preparing for trans people to want to compete and are set...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Emma Mckeon
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Olympian#Australia#Swimmer#Racism#Griffith University#Inqueensland#The Liberal Party
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Furious parents vow to 'never return' to 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after finding it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust

Furious parents have vowed to 'never return' to a 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after a mother found it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust. Rachel Moore said Buccaneer's Bay, in Sheffield, was blighted by dirt and litter when she visited the indoor play area...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two science teacher who lost his job after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine reveals his new life as a truck driver after calling the jab an 'unimaginable threat to freedom'

An Australian science teacher who refused to take the coronavirus vaccine was fired from his job due and now works as a truck driver. Christian Marchegiani, a former Sydney Swans fitness coach and boxer who became a high school science teacher in 2016, has been driving a truck since vaccine mandates were extended to educators.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Tennis' 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver reveals she was in a 'traumatic' five-year relationship with her coach Don Candy that started when she was 17 and he was 50

The 22-time Grand Slam doubles winner Pam Shriver has opened up about a 'traumatic' relationship with her coach Don Candy that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now 59 and works in punditry. She says she first met Candy when she was nine. He was her coach when she reached the final of the US Open as a 16-year-old amateur and, writing for The Telegraph, says she told him she loved him when she was 17.
TENNIS
Phys.org

Anglo-Saxon kings were mostly veggie but peasants treated them to huge barbecues, new study argues

Very few people in England ate large amounts of meat before the Vikings settled, and there is no evidence that elites ate more meat than other people, a major new bioarchaeological study suggests. Its sister study also argues that peasants occasionally hosted lavish meat feasts for their rulers. The findings overturn major assumptions about early medieval English history.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy