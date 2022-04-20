ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Gatx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $75.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $316.6 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $5.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GATX

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy