Gatx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $75.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $316.6 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $5.80 per share.

