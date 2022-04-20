Wildfire near Parks stopped at 5-acres

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...

ACCIDENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO