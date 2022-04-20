ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The truth about what's hiding in your roof: Family is left shaking after snake catcher makes horrific find in the attic of their Queensland home

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Queensland couple have been left stunned after up to 50 snake skins were discovered in their attic.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers owner Stuart McKenzie uploaded footage of him searching for snakes in the attic of a Hunchy home on Monday.

The professional snake catcher explained the homeowners had wanted the insulation cleaned out of their roof but had noticed a few snake skins.

As a precaution, they called the expert to ensure there were no nasty surprises.

'There's a lot of snake activity up here,' Mr McKenzie is heard saying as he picks up the skin of a large carpet python from one corner.

'They're having a snake party up in this roof.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qg3EU_0fEdIoXL00
 Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers owner Stuart McKenzie found up to 50 snake skins (pictured) inside the attic of a Queensland home, as well as one live snake

Donning a head torch and face mask, the snake catcher begins to rifle through the insulation by hand in hunt for any live snakes.

He quickly spots a brown tree snake, a mildly venomous and nocturnal species, and pulls it out by the tail and places it into a bag.

At the end of the video Mr McKenzie shows off his large haul of snake skins.

He explains the skins are those of carpet pythons, brown tree snakes and some common tree snakes who had enjoyed a temporary home in the attic.

'I haven't counted them yet but I reckon there's a good 30 or 40, or maybe even 50 skins there,' the handler tells the camera.

'This is a pretty big haul of skins that we got out of the roof'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doDZc_0fEdIoXL00
During his search for skins the snake handler found a live brown tree snake, a mildly venomous and nocturnal species, and is seen pulling it by the tail and putting it in a bag

While most of the skins were old some were 'fresh' meaning the snakes had recently visited the attic - most likely accessing it through holes or gaps in the wall.

Social media users were quick to leave their thoughts in the comments.

'I'm glad it's not my house, imagine them slithering around in the roof while your sleeping at night, so scary,' one user wrote.

'I would move out!' another joked.

'Is that the temple Indiana Jones fell into! That's a lot of snakes,' a third wrote.

Mr McKenzie located 50 snake skins at a home in Rocksberg last May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSK2L_0fEdIoXL00
Mr McKenzie explained the skins are those of carpet pythons, brown tree snakes and some common tree snakes who had made a temporary home in the Queensland attic

He told Daily Mail Australia at the time it was actually quite common for snake skins to be found in people's roofs.

'Snakes spend a lot of time in roof spaces because there's lots of food up there like rodents,' he said. 'It's rare you'd get a brown snake or red belly in your roof.'

The expert assured homeowners that harmless and non-venomous snakes such as pythons and tree snakes can rid a house of rodents.

'As long as they're not making a ruckus, they're usually pretty good,' he said.

'People shouldn't be too nervous about skins in their roof but if they are concerned they can call their local snake catcher.'

Comments / 0

