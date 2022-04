I know we all love the idea of skipping steps when it comes to skincare, and that's evident with the number of trending makeup products that claim to deliver these types of benefits. But being the beauty editor that I am, I have questions. First, do these types of products actually contain enough of said skincare ingredients to make a difference in your complexion? Personally, I don't think so. Makeup with extra skin-nourishing ingredients can be great, but I don't think it should replace a good old-fashioned skincare routine. Don't take my word for it; just ask Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist.

