Essex County, NJ

Master Gardener Plant Sales Start April 29

By MyVeronaNJ Staff
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Shafer, a certified Master Gardener, wants her fellow Verona residents to know that the Master Gardeners of Essex County (MGEC) will hold its annual sale of Master Gardener-grown tomatoes, basil and coleus plants beginning on Friday, April 29. The sale, which will...

Lifestyle
