Toledo, OH

Metroparks makes more progress on its massive downtown area investment

 2 days ago

Metroparks Toledo is set to announce details of the remaining work it has planned for its Glass City Metropark and provide an update on the construction schedule for its future five-mile Glass City Riverwalk along the Maumee River that will begin immediately after that project is completed later this year.

The work is part of a combined $200 million investment the park district is making in the downtown area over several years through the Glass City Metropark, the Glass City Riverwalk, International Park, physical and ecological improvements to the Maumee River shoreline, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge, the Vistula neighborhood, Craig Memorial Bridge, an East Toledo neighborhood near Waite High School, and related areas.

The update was provided Monday to Blade Editorial Page Editor Matthew E. Bieniek in advance of Wednesday’s monthly Metroparks Toledo Board of Park Commissioners meeting. A similar presentation will be made later Wednesday at a private event hosted by the Metroparks Toledo Foundation, Scott Carpenter, Metroparks Toledo spokesman, said.

Think of the Riverwalk as a future 2.5-mile park of its own along the west side of the river, between Middlegrounds Metropark and the Veterans Glass City Skyway, and a 2.5-mile park along the east side of the river, from Veterans Glass City Skyway to the south end of International Park, Dave Zenk, Metroparks Toledo executive director, said.

Thousands of trees will be planted along the riverwalk and in currently barren parts of the new metropark, with improved pedestrian and bicycling access across the river. There also will be a pedestrian/bicycling bridge connecting Glass City Metropark and International Park finished this year, Mr. Zenk said.

“What this means for the community is truly generational,” he said.

While many of the Glass City Metropark’s future amenities — such as its extensive skating ribbon, water play area, and a woodland playscape with a three-story tower connected to the back of the sledding hill — have been discussed before, the park district’s Ann Arbor-based engineering consultant-designer, SmithGroup JJR, has provided more details on the upcoming 9,000-square-foot Market Hall, where an outdoor beer garden is planned. The board agreed last September to have Toledo-owned Poco Piatti operate the restaurant.

Although there are some unique structures planned, the biggest thrust will be on outdoor activity and green space with plenty of opportunities for nature hikes, jogging, and educational programs.

Once completed, the entire metropark-riverwalk project will expand the downtown area’s open space from a mere 2 percent in 2017 to 20 percent. It is expected to get people thinking more about the portion of East Toledo near the Maumee River as part of downtown, Mr. Zenk said.

Twenty percent open space has been a goal in other cities that have succeeded in rejuvenating their downtown areas, he said.

“The one thing that will really set this apart is the restoration component,” Mr. Zenk said.

Metroparks Toledo cites a study that claims that parks can generate as much as a $10 return on every dollar invested.

The $50 million housing and retail development called Marina Lofts Toledo, built by Frank Kass, chairman of Continental Real Estate Co. of Columbus, is consistent with that belief, Mr. Carpenter said, noting how that project was inspired by the first $5 million invested in the Glass City Metropark.

Of the roughly $200 million investment:

■ $5 million was made in Phase 1 of the Glass City Metropark, which was finished about 18 months ago.

■ $30 million is going into Phase 2 of the Glass City Metropark, scheduled to be completed this fall. It is twice as large as Phase 1, with the refrigerated skating ribbon alone encompassing 18,000 linear feet with lighting and music. Along the skating ribbon will be six cabanas, each with its own fireplace. There also will eventually be a campground.

■ $30 million is going into the BUILD portion of the Glass City Riverwalk, which will be about 1.5 miles long. That portion of the riverwalk is from Fort Industry Square to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge, and the MLK Bridge to the Docks restaurants in International Park.

BUILD stands for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development grant program.

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, the city of Toledo, and Metroparks Toledo received a $23.6 million grant from that program in 2020 to pay for most of that initial work along the future multiuse path.

Metroparks Toledo Foundation has raised $18 million of its $30 million private fundraising goal. Major donors so far include ProMedica, Owens Corning, Mercy Health, and Dana Inc.

The 2-mill levy passed by Lucas County voters in 2020 is expected to raise about $16 million a year over 10 years, much of which will go into the downtown area improvements. Some revenue from it will be used to support other parks.

The riverwalk is expected to take about eight years to build. Metroparks also has budgeted about $3 million a year for operations of it and other downtown-area amenities, Mr. Zenk said.

The combined work is the largest in the park district’s history. Glass City and International Park will create “one continuous park on the east side of the Maumee from the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway to the Anthony Wayne Bridge,” the park district states in an updated fact sheet.

“As plain as day, I can see all of this becoming real and revitalizing downtown,” Metroparks board president Scott Savage said during a 2020 board meeting, when Metroparks Toledo agreed to assume control of the city’s International Park and revitalize it as part of the overall project.

TOLEDO, OH
