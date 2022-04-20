ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB prospect grew up a huge fan of Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick

By Geoffrey Knox
FanSided
FanSided
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t shut the doors on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterback factory and put up any for-sale signage yet. Ahead of the NFL Draft, we’ve seen Howie Roseman spend a considerable amount of time studying Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl. We’ve seen Philly take Kenny Pickett out for a night on the...

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Daunte Culpepper
Person
Rodney Peete
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles Qb#The Nfl Draft#Philly#Bulls#African American
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Brings Woman To Tears: NFL World Reacts

Lamar Jackson is beloved in the Baltimore community. Not only for his incredible play on the field, but what he does off of it. Over the weekend, video surfaced of the star QB surprising mall shoppers with money to help out with their purchases. And one woman was so touched, she was moved to tears.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

247K+
Followers
462K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy