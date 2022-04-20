Wheeler: ASUO is corrupt and ineffectual: Part 2

The article “Democrats need to be better at their job, fast” by Mona Charen in the April 9th and 10th issue of your newspaper was written from the view of a Democratic supporter who opines that they need to improve at fulfilling the purpose for their jobs. But it did not present both sides of the issue at hand, instead only stating facts which supported her opinion. That is very unfair. Charen states that republicans relentlessly take the most outlandish thing any democrat does or says and “magnify it out of all proportion.” What she does not point out, however, is that democrats often do the same to republicans. As proved in the Pledge of Allegiance,”… to the republic for which it stands …,” our nation was the first commissioned to be a republic “under God.” This country was set up not for those who shout the loudest or those who have influence over the most people, but for all people, through their elected officials, to have a say. It is only fair to relate all the information about the matter, and not just one side of it.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO