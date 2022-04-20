How do I tell people I live with my mother?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whenever I’m looking for a new place to live, there are two words that are guaranteed to grab my attention: open floorplan. I grew up in a Colonial-style house, so the concept of being able to cook in the kitchen while hanging out with family and friends in the living room still gives me a thrill. But as our homes have had to work overtime as schools, offices, gyms, conference rooms, and everything else over the past couple of years, that coveted open layout doesn’t seem so great anymore. Raise your hand if you’ve had to lock yourself in the bathroom to take a Zoom call in private sometime over the past two years. Yeah, me too.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 27 DAYS AGO