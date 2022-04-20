ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do I tell people I live with my mother?

Boston Globe
 19 hours ago

What's been on your mind about your love life? Send your own letter (or update) to [email protected] or fill out this form. Hi there, long-time reader. I am 55, female, never-married, no children, and while I have had relationships, there have been no really long ones, and not in some...

loveletters.boston.com

psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce

One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

10 Things That Will Happen When You Meet the Right Person

If you are in a relationship, you’ve probably wondered whether you are dating the right person. There are a lot of benefits of being with the right man, especially if you are looking for a long-term relationship leading to marriage. But how do you know you have found the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

6 Habits That Increase Your Odds Of Divorce, From A Marriage Therapist

What do people in successful relationships do differently than those in unsuccessful or unsatisfying relationships?. Since the 1970s, psychologist John Gottman, Ph.D., and his team have studied thousands of couples to see what exactly people are doing in their relationships, and they've monitored these couples for many years following their time in the lab. Their research has found that the couples that split within six years of getting married tend to have six similar habits. These habits are:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Dog-Human Relationships and the Five Love Languages

I recently learned about Gary Chapman's outstanding book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts, and given my interests in dog-human relationships I immediately began thinking about how those love languages—acts of service, gift-giving, physical touch, quality time, and words of affirmation—apply to the ways in which we interact with canine (and other) companion animals. Focusing on dogs for the moment, two of the many misleading and uninformed myths with which we're constantly bombarded came to mind — namely, that dogs are unconditional lovers and we're their best friends. Neither is so.1,2.
PETS
InspireMore

5 Things Husbands Wish Wives Knew

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Ladies, do you ever wish you knew what your husband was thinking? Husbands and wives can’t read each other’s minds, but here’s a peek into one man’s heart. Hopefully, he will help you understand your husband a little better!
RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

I Finally Got a Room Divider and I Don’t Know How I Lived Without One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whenever I’m looking for a new place to live, there are two words that are guaranteed to grab my attention: open floorplan. I grew up in a Colonial-style house, so the concept of being able to cook in the kitchen while hanging out with family and friends in the living room still gives me a thrill. But as our homes have had to work overtime as schools, offices, gyms, conference rooms, and everything else over the past couple of years, that coveted open layout doesn’t seem so great anymore. Raise your hand if you’ve had to lock yourself in the bathroom to take a Zoom call in private sometime over the past two years. Yeah, me too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Divorce Exaggerates Personalities

Eye peeking out of green leafPhoto by Clement percheron:. We don't understand what we are getting ourselves into when we get married. The same can be said for divorce. It's not uncommon to enter into both without a plan. Love drives us towards one and away from the other.
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

