Whenever she's presenting on Strictly Come Dancing, we're always jealous of Tess Daly's flawless looks, and her stunning fashion off the show also makes us very envious. And during some time at Somerset House, she wore an elegant gown that stole the show. The star struck an empowering pose in the corridors as she stood in a jaw-dropping blue outfit that featured a striking design and hugged her stunning figure. Her hair looked as glamorous as ever, with her blonde locks styled to cascade down her shoulders. She accessorised with a bracelet and rings.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO