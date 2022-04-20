ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate 75 Years of Jackie Robinson

By Local Events
 19 hours ago

On Tuesday, April 26 at 2:00 pm come to the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to learn more about the history and impact of Jackie Robinson. Join Mark Everett Kelly for his presentation “75 Years Jackie Robinson” as he discusses the pivotal time period of integration and Major League Baseball.

The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

