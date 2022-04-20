ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

College of Education and Professional Studies to Present STEAM Day

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 17 hours ago

The College of Education and Professional Studies will present STEAM Day on Thursday, April 21, at the CEPS Complex (formerly known as the SBIC), in Room 120 at JSU. Teacher candidates will showcase interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) activities designed for early childhood classrooms. Stop by anytime, 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Aimee Weathers, at aweathers@jsu.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
WTGS

Heard Elementary uses STEAM education to tackle food insecurity

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Virginia Heard Elementary School is using the vegetable garden as an extension of the classroom for its kindergarteners. Students are learning how to garden- from seed to harvest- through the school's Farm-to-School initiative. Georgia Sen. Lester Jackson said he would like to see more programs like this one across the state.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Sbic#Jsu#Aweathers Jsu Edu
Black Enterprise

Aliyah Griffith Becomes UNC’s First Black Marine Sciences M.S. Graduate

From a young age, Aliyah Griffith loved everything about the water. Now a marine scientist Giffith wants to increase the “fem” in “stem.”. Griffith is a third year Ph.D. student at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the Daily Tar Heel, she defended her marine science master’s thesis this month, making her the first African American student to be accepted and receive a degree from the University’s 50-year marine science graduate program. Griffith’s thesis addresses the influence of hurricanes on the skeletal growth of coral, specifically in the Florida Keys.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

New research shows that surgical training tool significantly improves residents' ability to practice essential skills

A tool designed to help surgical trainees practice skills such as knot tying, suturing, vascular and bowel anastomoses, and other techniques has helped eliminate barriers to simulation resources. The results of a study recently published in Surgery in Practice and Science show that of the 30 general surgery residents surveyed,...
HEALTH SERVICES
deseret.com

Perspective: Teach for America needs to focus on teaching

If you were wondering whether Teach for America — the program that places bright recent college graduates in failing schools for two years — has strayed from its original mission of preparing underprivileged students for high levels of academic achievement, the answer is probably in this tweet:. In...
EDUCATION
Calhoun County Journal

MCIS to Host Computing Conference at JSU

The Department of Mathematical, Computing and Information Sciences will host the annual conference for the Association for Computing Machinery, virtually, on April 18-20. All students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in this forum to hear the latest research in computer science. Registration is free. For more information, visit the conference website or email acmse.register@gmail.com. […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

Students will soon be entering the metaverse in Eastern Caribbean national colleges

In coordination with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, the World Bank is supporting national colleges in the Eastern Caribbean to become education pioneers by embracing the metaverse. The goal is to help improve cross-campus collaboration and remote working. A recent survey indicated that promoting collaboration across national colleges...
COLLEGES
swimswam.com

How to Teach Students Leadership Skills Through Swimming Lessons

A look into how applying leadership skills to swimming lessons can not only benefit the kids outside of the pool, but also with their ability in the water. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Nyawira Githae. About 7 weeks ago I started teaching swimming lessons at a small...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Awais Rizwan

Money Management Tips College Students Should Learn in 2022

Any student who has ever attended a higher educational institution knows that it is both an exhilarating and difficult experience. Relocating not only has an impact on your body, both physically and psychologically, but it also has an impact on your wallet, since the process often includes a large number of expenses. These costs cover basic needs including tuition, housing, medical insurance, and food, as well as a percentage of money spent on entertainment. Even with all of these factors in mind, studying abroad does not have to be prohibitively expensive.
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy