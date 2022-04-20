College of Education and Professional Studies to Present STEAM Day
The College of Education and Professional Studies will present STEAM Day on Thursday, April 21, at the CEPS Complex (formerly known as the SBIC), in Room 120 at JSU. Teacher candidates will showcase interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) activities designed for early childhood classrooms. Stop by anytime, 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Aimee Weathers, at aweathers@jsu.edu .
