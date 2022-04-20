ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Radio host reveals the very sad reason women of a certain age wear brightly coloured glasses and jewellery

By Stephen Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Radio personality Amanda Keller claims middle-aged women are invisible unless they wear loud glasses and jewellery.

The Sydney WSFM breakfast broadcaster, 60, and her co-host Brendan Jones, 54, were discussing being ignored at JB Hi-Fi and a surf shop.

Jones recalled being given no help at the electronics retailer when he visited to ask about buying a wrist band for his Fitbit watch that he had seen in an online catalogue.

'I realised when I turned 54 that I'm becoming invisible,' he said on Wednesday morning.

Scroll down for audio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mz8mN_0fEdEBsc00
Radio personality Amanda Keller (left) says middle-aged women are invisible unless they wear loud glasses and jewellery. The WSFM broadcaster, 60, and her co-host Brendan Jones (right), 54, were discussing being ignored at JB Hi-Fi and a surf shop

'I've become one of those guys: you go into a shop, you're just invisible.'

Keller, who also hosts Ten's The Living Room, said older women would be ignored or completely unnoticed unless they wore bright colours.

'Welcome to the world of middle-aged women,' she said.

'So that's why women, as we get older, you wear glasses with red rims, you wear loud, colourful jewellery, you have to stand out or people completely ignore you.'

Jones asked if that meant dressing like a loud, 75-year-old fashion designer: 'So I've got to be like Jenny Kee?'

Keller, who was a reporter on Beyond 2000 during the late 1980s, said that was one tactic to avoid being ignored.

'You have to dress, you have to go into JB Hi-Fi or even better, a surf shop dressed like Jenny Kee and tell me how you get on,' she said.

'You won't be dismissed I assure you.'

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Kee setting up the Flamingo Park shop in Sydney's Strand Arcade with another fashion pioneer Linda Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SZWw_0fEdEBsc00
Keller, a TV reporter on Beyond 2000 during the late 1980s, said older women would be ignored unless they wore bright colours. Jones asked if they meant dressing like fashion designer Jenny Kee (pictured left with former business partner Linda Jackson)

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Kee
Person
Amanda Keller
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewellery#Coloured#Colours#Older Women#Radio Host#Wsfm
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Camilla Parker-Bowles 'In Panic Mode' About The Upcoming Memoir Of Meghan Markle's Husband? Duke Reveals Details Of His Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry broke the hearts of many when he announced in, January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with his wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to quit the royal life.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy