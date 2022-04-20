ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

What to eat if you're going to weekend two of Coachella

By Jenn Harris
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LePSB_0fEdDo4c00

The sun drops at weekend one of Coachella 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, midbite into a Canadian spot prawn dressed with prawn head butter and a sprinkle of matcha green tea over warm sushi rice, I momentarily forgot where I was. I forgot that I was at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival, sweat fusing me to my seat, wristbands crowding my arms and a budding sunburn kissing my shoulders.

The faint booms of Bishop Briggs’ set brought me back to reality. I was halfway through this year’s premier food offering at the festival: a 17-course sushi omakase inside an air-conditioned tent complete with sake pairings.

Festival organizers commissioned Sushi by Scratch Restaurants in Encino and Montecito to create a pop-up version of the restaurants. Reservations and tickets were required, and $375 a head. They are getting the sushi band back together for weekend two, if you’re interested in snagging a seat.

I ate incredibly well during weekend one of the festival, and not just at the sushi bar. A number of restaurants from Los Angeles set up shop on the Empire Polo Club, in both the general admission and VIP areas. If you’re headed out for weekend two, here are some favorites:

General Admission

The line for the chicken fingers stand was the longest throughout the weekend. Avoid it. Make your way over to the Indio Central Market tent instead and order the loaded Korean BBQ fries from Kogi ($18). The fries are beer-battered, tossed in chile salt, plentifully bestrewn with shredded cheese, short rib, kimchi, salsa and sesame seeds. Or head to Trills Burgers, a pop-up from Houston rapper Bun B and Andy Nguyen, founder and co-owner of multiple dessert shops in California including Afters Ice Cream and Dough & Arrow. The OG burger with onions ($15) is anchored by two hefty patties (not the smashed-to-meat-lace burgers still pervading Los Angeles) with American cheese and dreamy, jammy grilled onions on a Martin’s potato roll. If you’re looking to save a little cash, bring your own water bottle and fill it up at one of the filtered-water stations. You can also visit the Lay’s chip tent (it’s air-conditioned!) for free samples of three Lay’s flavors: dill, loaded baked potato and truffle. Yes, we said free.

Rose Garden VIP

Love Hour is making the chicken nuggets of your dreams, coated in a piquant, safety-vest-orange Buffalo seasoning ($9 for 10 pieces). It's also serving smashburgers ($15 for a double or $11 for a single) with its signature condiment station so you can pile on the diced onion, pickles and special sauce (think Thousand Island but smooth). A few stalls down, Xiao Chi Jie, a restaurant from Bellevue, Wash., is serving xiao long bao. Nearby, Bar Flores from Echo Park has a pop-up bar with an excellent margarita, gin and tonic, lavender spritz, a mezcal and carrot juice cocktail and micheladas.

Main VIP

The trompo at the Tacos 1986 booth is hard to miss. It’s stationed at the entrance to the main VIP area, and both the smell and the sight of the slowly rotating, dripping meat are intoxicating. The pop-up turned taco empire is slinging tacos, quesadillas, mulitas and vampiros ($6.50 to $8). Just across the walkway you’ll find leopard-spotted pies from the Melrose Avenue pizzeria Ronan ($18 to $21). The White Lightning, smeared with ricotta and painted with chiles and torn basil, is a favorite. Ask for a side of ranch, honey or chile oil for a crust dip. A few steps to the right and you can order a Spicy P ($20) from Ggiata, the Melrose Avenue sandwich shop. It’s a chicken parm sandwich big enough for two, with fresh slabs of mozzarella on a fried and dressed cutlet. And for a cocktail, Best Friend, Roy Choi’s Las Vegas restaurant, has a bar with Salty Dogs (Absolut grapefruit vodka, juice and pink peppercorn salt), a watermelon tequila drink and Peach Tea (whiskey, peach puree, iced tea and sweet and sour) (all $17).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coachella, CA
Lifestyle
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Encino, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Coachella, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Taco Bell Finally Bringing Back the One Item Customers Want in Twin Falls?

Taco Bell is at it once again, with another fan-favorite rumored to be returning to their menu. Over the last month or two, they have slowly been bringing back old items to their menu, but this one is different. Recently, Taco Bell's menu has seen the return of nacho fries, Cinnabon Delight coffee, and the return of salsa verde to select stores, for now. One item has been missing for years, that customers have been clamoring for, and the long wait might finally be over.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is About To Open His Sixth Restaurant In This City

Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Choi
Mashed

Costco's Adorable Taco Set Dropped Just In Time For Cinco De Mayo

There is a reason why people celebrate Taco Tuesday every week instead of just on National Taco Day — tacos are simply too delicious and too much fun to celebrate only once every 365 days. And why not enjoy this easy-to-make and easy-to-love Mexican street food all year long on any day that you wish? Doing so is nothing if not authentic, according to Professor Steven Alvaraz, who teaches a multi-disciplinary "Taco Literacy" class at St. John's University. "Among Mexican folks, the idea that one day of the week could be reserved for tacos is ridiculous," Dr. Avarez points out, per Thrillist. "We don't need to call it 'Taco Tuesday;' we just call it 'Tuesday.'"
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Bar Food#Gin And Tonic#Food Drink#Coachella 2022#Canadian#The Empire Polo Club#Korean#Kogi
The Frederick News-Post

UnCapped: Joyhound Brewing Co.

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Alfred Rotimi, founder of Joyhound Brewing Co., about how he is growing the brand while using a contract brewer, his plans to open a physical brewery in the future, and where the name Joyhound came from. UnCapped: How...
RECIPES
FingerLakes1.com

Where can I buy frosted grape Pop-Tarts?

Pop-Tarts have been distributed by Kellogg’s since 1964. They have announced a new flavor: frosted grape. Use this trick to get free drinks at Panera until July. Pop-Tarts announced on their official twitter page that frosted grape Pop-Tarts will be a permanent addition on April 18. Click here to read more.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

TGI Fridays & Uber Eats Want to Help You Celebrate 4/20 with This Deal

A special holiday is coming, and with it are a ton of food deals to make sure that you can satisfy all your cravings and make the day as enjoyable as possible. Not to be left out of the celebrations, TGI Fridays has a special deal for April 20 that will allow you to maximize your snacking and your savings.
RESTAURANTS
CBS LA

Fatburger, Smashburger celebrate 4/20 with food deals for the inevitable munchies

Wednesday is 4/20, and marijuana users are celebrating the unofficial pot holiday.It's unclear how the 420 became associated with marijuana use, but one origin story credits it to a group of buddies from San Rafael High School in the Bay Area. However it began, Americans are becoming increasingly accepting of marijuana, with recent polls showing its use should be legalized. As of 4/20/2022, 37 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. In California, it is legal to use both medicinally and recreationally.And in true American tradition, there are deals to be had for the pot holiday – a number of restaurants are offering food deals, particularly for those suffering from the munchies.Fatburger is offering free delivery of their original Fatburger for just $4.20 to customers who order online, while Del Taco has its new chicken cheddar rollers for $4.20 with free delivery on its Del Yeah! Rewards app. Smashburger customers can get four burgers for just $20 on 4/20 only by ordering online and using the code "420" at checkout. 
RESTAURANTS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
288K+
Followers
59K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy