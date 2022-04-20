ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kent Dana dead at 80: Phoenix TV news anchor dies after battling infection following broken hip

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

RENOWNED news anchor Kent Dana has died after battling an infection following a broken hip.

The Phoenix journalist, 80, passed away on April 19, his son and fellow news reporter Joe revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbygD_0fEdDcTu00
Phoenix anchor Kent Dana has died at age of 80 Credit: COURTESY OF DANA FAMILY

Dana worked for the outlets KSAZ, KPNX, and Channel 5 during his long career.

Joe told The Arizona Republic: "I think he always felt like local TV news was a very unique way to connect the community, to bring people together."

Dana broke his hip in January and contracted an infection.

He spent several weeks in hospital before his condition deteriorated, according to the Arizona Republic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGkaL_0fEdDcTu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149fGl_0fEdDcTu00

Dozens of tributes have been paid to the journalist.

Kate Gallego, the mayor of Phoenix, said: "Generations of Phoenicians have been touched by local broadcast legend Kent Dana.

"Our hearts are with the Dana family. We cherish the fond memories over the years, and celebrate his legacy."

12 News anchor Mark Curtis said: "Our hearts are broken tonight with the news that longtime 12news anchor Kent Dana has passed away. Sending love and strength to his family."

Lauren Peikoff, who is the executive producer of MSNBC show 11th Hour, tweeted: "So sad to hear this."

Arizona reporter Jen Fifield said she's "heartbroken" to learn of Dana's passing.

Dana leaves behind his wife, six kids, and 13 grandchildren.

Drea Herdez
2d ago

Wow....Lord rest his soul!!! Such a good news castor seeing him Alot on different TV stations...But now he is living with no pain and is at better place🙏 HE DID LIVE HIS FULLEST!!🙏💙

Annette Evans
2d ago

I remember him on Television. Grew up with watching him. Prayers to his family , former colleagues and friends.

Alemap
2d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. A true Arizona legend!May he Rest In Peace...🙏❤

