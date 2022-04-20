ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Today, the Framingham High School Drama Company will perform in Walt Disney World. Framingham High softball...

Framingham Road Construction Week of April 17, 2022

FRAMINGHAM – The following is a list of road construction projects the first week of April in Framingham. Projects include MassDOT, City of Framingham, and utility projects. Construction schedules are weather permitting and subject to change. Carlson Road Water, Sewer, and Roadway Improvements. : Water main installation continues. Expect...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
City of Framingham Advertising For Beach Director

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a beach ddirector. The Beach Director works under the general supervision of the Superintendent of Recreation or designee. He/she works on own initiative and must exercise judgment in performing the various duties associated with the operations of the City beaches. Must use tact, diplomacy and firmness when required in dealing with City residents.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Public Health Job Fair in Framingham Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – There is a Framingham Public Health Job Fair on Saturday, April 16 at 1 Grant Street in Framingham. It takes place in the first floor rom 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizations participating include Edward M. Kennedy Health Center, South Middlesex Opportunity Council, Advocates, MetroWest YMCA, Justice Resource Institute, and Wayside.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Tammy A. Sullivan, 58

WALTHAM – Tammy A. Sullivan of Waltham died April 16 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was 58 years old. Born in Framingham on Oct. 2, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Lowd) Sullivan. A graduate of Framingham High School, she had worked for various software and technology companies including Intranets.com (later known as Webex-Cisco) and Locus Robotics, where she had worked as an accounting manager.
WALTHAM, MA
Massachusetts Senate Passes Major Climate Legislation To Address Clean Energy, Transportation, & Buildings

BOSTON – Amid alarming reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday passed a major bill, S.2819, An Act Driving Climate Policy Forward, or the Drive Act. The bill addresses climate change in three primary areas—clean energy, transportation, and buildings—with the aim of achieving the Commonwealth’s ambitious goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, which the Legislature codified into law in 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MetroWest Medical Center CEO Submits Resignation

FRAMINGHAM – A week after it was announced that the cancer center at MetroWest Medical Center would close, the CEO announced she is leaving. MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins is leaving announced Carolyn Jackson, the CEO of the Massachusetts Hospitals for Tenet healthcare. Jackson told staff today, April...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

