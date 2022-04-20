ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Police: Fight including gunshots damaged Kan. homes, cars

 18 hours ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an altercation that included gunshots. Just before 5:30p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of...

Little Apple Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
St. Joseph Post

71-year-old KC-area woman killed in case of mistaken identity

KANSAS CITY —A jury found a man guilty in the fatal shooting of a woman in her vehicle near Downtown Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. On Friday, the jury convicted 28-year-old Dakkota Siders, Independence, of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in Wichita, according to a media release. They found 31-year-old Javari Jones with several gunshot wounds. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he died.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police investigate Easter weekend home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of Easter weekend break-ins at homes in Atchison. One burglary occurred late Saturday or during the day Sunday at a residence in the 700 block North 2nd Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Suspects took cash, a watch, air pods,...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas teen jailed third time over the past 12-months

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after his third arrest in the past year. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Z. Haley, 19, Atchison, on a District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, transporting an open container, and interference with law enforcement, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
KTLA

Women damage another driver’s car in Bell: Police

The Bell Police Department is looking for three women who allegedly damaged another car before fleeing the scene. The women were in a 2006 Audi A6 sedan about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when they stopped another car in the 4600 block of Florence Avenue, according to Sgt. Lomeli of the Bell PD. The women then got […]
BELL, CA
St. Joseph Post

Police: Suspect wanted for Salina murder captured in Kansas City

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Wednesday morning homicide in Salina have reported an arrest. Police issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District Court, for the charges of First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to a media release from Salina Police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WXII 12

Burlington police: 2 injured in altercation over gun at home, officer on leave after firing gunshots

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A police officer opened fire at a Burlington home early Wednesday morning amid an altercation between two men at the residence. Officers with the Burlington Police Department were called at 4:18 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of S. Sellars Mill Road in response to a call from a resident requesting an emergency police response after finding a man that had forced entry into his home and was acting erratically.
BURLINGTON, NC
St. Joseph Post

Police: 81-year-old arrested for crash that killed Kansas man

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 2021 accident have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested 81-year-old Russell Peterson of Randolph, on a Riley County District Court Warrant on requested charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree; unintentional but reckless, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
