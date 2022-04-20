These luxurious Lord of the Rings books are illustrated by the films’ Oscar-winning designer

During Amazon’s global all-hands meeting recently, Prime Video revealed a new character’s name in its upcoming television series for The Lord of the Rings titled, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Tyrone Muhafidin will be playing Theo; a young boy who was previously represented in the teaser posters by a hand holding a broken sword. For now, Prime Video hasn’t released further information on Theo’s character. As for the sword in his teaser poster, its shape reminded fans of the shards of Narsil, as was seen in The Lord of the Rings movies. However, with The Rings of Power series set during the Second Age, the timing of the events does not align for that assumption to be true. Perhaps, the sword might instead be the hilt of Gurthang, the sentient sword of Túrin, the tragic hero of The Children of Húrin, and one of the great tales of the First Age of Middle-earth. Túrin’s tale ends with him falling on Gurthang to commit suicide after learning that his wife, who also died from suicide, was also his sister. Gurthang broke under his weight, and the shards came to rest Túrin beneath the Stone of the Hapless. Could Theo, or even someone else, have dug up Gurthang?

