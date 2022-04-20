ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These luxurious Lord of the Rings books are illustrated by the films’ Oscar-winning designer

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you set out to design the most deluxe version of The Lord of the Rings books imaginable, I think you might end up close to The Folio Society’s latest edition. They’re hardback, obviously, and quarter bound in burgundy leather with silver page tops — the perfect accompaniment for an apartment...

Collider

'Animal Farm': Andy Serkis to Direct Animated Adaptation of Classic George Orwell Novel

When you think of classic books you read in school, one that pops up the most is the 1945 novella Animal Farm by George Orwell, and now that dystopian tale is getting an animated adaptation. According to Deadline, Andy Serkis will be directing the animated film for Aniventure and his company The Imaginarium. The screenplay will be written by Nick Stoller, who will also produce the film with Adam Nagle.
epicstream.com

Prime Video Reveals New Character for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

During Amazon’s global all-hands meeting recently, Prime Video revealed a new character’s name in its upcoming television series for The Lord of the Rings titled, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Tyrone Muhafidin will be playing Theo; a young boy who was previously represented in the teaser posters by a hand holding a broken sword. For now, Prime Video hasn’t released further information on Theo’s character. As for the sword in his teaser poster, its shape reminded fans of the shards of Narsil, as was seen in The Lord of the Rings movies. However, with The Rings of Power series set during the Second Age, the timing of the events does not align for that assumption to be true. Perhaps, the sword might instead be the hilt of Gurthang, the sentient sword of Túrin, the tragic hero of The Children of Húrin, and one of the great tales of the First Age of Middle-earth. Túrin’s tale ends with him falling on Gurthang to commit suicide after learning that his wife, who also died from suicide, was also his sister. Gurthang broke under his weight, and the shards came to rest Túrin beneath the Stone of the Hapless. Could Theo, or even someone else, have dug up Gurthang?
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CinemaBlend

Why I’m Really Starting To Have A Gripe With How Disney+ Is Running Its Streaming Content

From the day that it launched, Disney+ has, without question, been a top tier streaming service. Consisting of all things Marvel and Star Wars, as well as nearly 100 years of content in the field of animation, Disney+ simply has a library of content that can’t be matched by any other studio. Between Disney’s existing content and its massive investment in original Disney+ shows and movies, there’s plenty of great stuff to watch on Disney+. However, there's less great stuff to watch every month, with not a lot of new material being added during each period.
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
The Independent

Dune: Why Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece should be the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture at the Oscars

Last month, the US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called out Oscar voters for snubbing Spider-Man: No Way Home – the biggest superhero movie of the last year. “Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious?” Kimmel lamented. “When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?”Kimmel posed a question with no possible answer: what makes a movie good? If it was down to popularity, then Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would have a mantlepiece glittering with Oscar trophies. But he doesn’t. A film does not have to be good from an artistic point of...
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
Vogue

The Most Successful Oscar-Winning Films Of All Time

From the blockbusters that swept the board to the ones that scooped the five most important prizes – plus the one that won the most while missing out on Best Picture – these are the most successful Oscar-winning films of all time. Films that have won the most...
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nevermoor’ Musical Adaptation in the Works at Paramount

The young adult fantasy book Nevermoor is getting a movie musical adaption via Paramount and The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey. Gracey will direct and is creating original music for the film, which is being written by Drew Goddard, the writer behind World War Z and The Martian.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Makes Nickelodeon Content Available for Ukrainian Refugees in EuropeParamount Global CEO Bob Bakish's Pay Dips to $20M in 2021Are Romantic Comedies Theater-Worthy? Creatives Hear Mixed Messaging From Studios Written by Jessica Townsend, Nevermoor was published in 2017 via Little Brown and follows Morrigan Crow, a girl born on the unluckiest...
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers Set For Recurring Role In Disney+ Series ‘Willow’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a new name in the cast of anticipated Disney+ and Lucasfilm series Willow. In the TV spinoff of the 1980s fantasy classic, which is now in post-production, a princess assembles a party to join her on a quest to rescue her twin brother. Among previously revealed cast are Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel , Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis. And as we revealed last week, the casting of Talisa Garcia marks the first time Lucasfilm has cast a trans actor in one of its productions. Much like she did...
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
