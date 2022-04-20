ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Young gymnasts were abused, fat-shamed and forced to train while badly injured at an elite training program, shocking report finds

By Steve Larkin
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Western Australia's Institute of Sport has apologised after an independent investigation found some of its gymnasts were abused.

Sport Integrity Australia found it was 'reasonably likely that some gymnasts suffered abuse and/or harm' at the WAIS.

Verbal and physical abuse, fat-shaming and unnecessary skinfold testing were cited by SIA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XDSw_0fEdAdXg00
An independent investigation into the Western Australian Institute of Sport (pictured) found it was responsible for abusing and harming young gymnasts

Some gymnasts were expected to train and compete while injured and others experienced extreme training loads.

'The courage exhibited by these gymnasts in telling their stories will result in meaningful change,' SIA's chief executive David Sharpe said on Wednesday.

The SIA investigation found the program had no effective complaints process.

'One of the main reasons these behaviours were able to occur was because there were no adequate independent oversight mechanisms ... or an avenue for complaints in place,' Sharpe said.

The WAIS accepted four recommendations, including a 'restorative' process with affected gymnasts, WAIS chairman Neil McLean said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1Sf9_0fEdAdXg00
The investigation found gymnasts were subjected to verbal and physical abuse, fat-shamming, unnecessary skinfold testing and some were expected to train and compete while injured

'To the women who reported such distressing experiences, we have listened to you,' McLean said.

'To those who experienced abuse and harm, we apologise.

'We are sorry that your experiences were painful rather than enjoyable and we apologise for the elements of the WAIS program that failed you.'

The SIA investigation also found WAIS policies governing the gymnastics program failed to 'adequately protect some of the gymnasts'.

About 800 athletes, including nine Olympians, went through the WAIS gym program which was ceased for financial reasons in 2016.

'It is vital for everyone involved in our elite sporting community, including the gymnasts who raised these allegations, to know that we accept the report's recommendations,' McLean said.

'Prior to the report being commissioned, WAIS already developed and implemented policies that go some way to addressing the areas for improvement.'

In May last year, Gymnastics Australia apologised after a 'confronting' Australian Human Rights Commission report found cases of abuse and systemic cultural problems in the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXa4f_0fEdAdXg00
Sport Integrity Australia's chief executive, David Sharpe (pictured), led the investigation. WAIS has since apologised and has accepted four recommendations, including a 'restorative' process with affected gymnasts

