2 people fatally struck by subway train in Brooklyn, 3rd hospitalized
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two people were fatally struck by a train, and a third person was injured, at a subway station in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, police said.
The deceased pair were hit by a northbound train on the 3 line near the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road station in Brownsville just before 7 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths weren’t immediately known, but police said no criminality is suspected.
Two People Struck by Train @CitizenAppSutter Av-Rutland Rd Station (3) 6:59:18 AM EDT
The FDNY said units responded at 6:50 a.m. to reports of people struck by a train.
There were three patients in total, the FDNY said. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in unknown condition.
Any relation between the three people isn't currently known.
An NYPD investigation led to service disruptions on the 3 and 4 lines into the morning. Citizen App video shows emergency personnel at the scene.
The MTA said there was “extremely limited” 3 train service between New Lots Avenue and Crown Heights–Utica Avenue, among other services changes. Some 4 trains were also running locally. See the latest updates at mta.info .
Comments / 0