ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 people fatally struck by subway train in Brooklyn, 3rd hospitalized

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJSzx_0fEd9lbE00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two people were fatally struck by a train, and a third person was injured, at a subway station in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased pair were hit by a northbound train on the 3 line near the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road station in Brownsville just before 7 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths weren’t immediately known, but police said no criminality is suspected.

Two People Struck by Train @CitizenApp

Sutter Av-Rutland Rd Station (3) 6:59:18 AM EDT

The FDNY said units responded at 6:50 a.m. to reports of people struck by a train.

There were three patients in total, the FDNY said. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in unknown condition.

Any relation between the three people isn't currently known.

An NYPD investigation led to service disruptions on the 3 and 4 lines into the morning. Citizen App video shows emergency personnel at the scene.

The MTA said there was “extremely limited” ‌3‌ train service between New Lots Avenue and Crown Heights–Utica Avenue, among other services changes. Some 4 trains were also running locally. See the latest updates at mta.info .

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Accident#Fdny#Crown Hts Utica Av#Nyct Subway
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy