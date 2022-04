What do you see when you look at the blue freakazoid known as Maxwell Rebo?. When people look back at the diverse cast of weirdos from the Star Wars franchise, few have lived in the crevices of people’s minds as long as the tiny Ortolan musician. Ever since the blue dude and his band graced the screen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, fans were immediately perplexed by his presence, with questions such as “What instrument is he playing?” and “Is that just a tiny elephant?” But these questions go beyond what makes a character like Max so special. Despite his literal alien appearance, Max Rebo holds a lot of qualities that has continued to touch the hearts of millions. It isn’t because he looks funny or has holes for fingers, but because he represents the underdog: a talented musician who works hard to put his name out there despite all the challenges that come his way. He’s an inspiration to artists everywhere, and a subtle standout for what the galaxy far, far away loves to champion.

