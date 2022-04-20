ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Arts soar again at Flimp Festival on May 7

By Staff reports
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 20 hours ago
The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) invites families from across the River Region to the Museum’s John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden for its annual celebration of art making, music, movement, and whimsy.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors.

Outdoors, visitors will enjoy many art activities for all ages, along with family-friendly grooves performed live by MEOWAcademy and regional musicians Calliope Pettis and Wanda Wesolowski.

This year, in partnership with MGMWERX, visitors will have the opportunity to explore an augmented reality world in the Sculpture Garden’s tree grove featuring virtual flimps, or flower imps, inspired by Geneva Mercer's Flimp Fountain in the MMFA's permanent collection.

The outdoor fun continues with dazzling glitter temporary tattoos applied by the local art educators and artists from Abrakadoodle.

Additionally, families can find inspiration from our community; local artists Tara Cady Sartorius (mixed-media), Pacrates (mixed-media painter), Tori Nicole Arts (painter), and Queen Opulence (jewelry maker) will each be engaging with visitors while demonstrating their artistic styles, with works available for purchase in the Museum Shop.

Inside the building, they're reopening the Museum’s interactive gallery, ArtWorks, closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will enjoy family-friendly activities, including the MMFA’s ongoing series, Baby+Me, a program designed for parents and toddlers ages ten months to three years old that includes story time and art making.

“As we continue to get our next-normal legs under us, we are delighted to have Flimp's creativity-, imagination-, and humor-sparking activities on offer," said MMFA Director Angie Dodson. "We are also excited that this year's wonderfest of whimsy marks the grand reopening of ArtWorks where folks–big and small–can, again, flex their creative muscles every Tuesday through Sunday. This is both a wonderful welcome back for visitors who’ve grown-up or are raising their kids in ArtWorks, and it is also a joyous, first- time welcome for those who’ve welcomed their first kiddos into their lives during the pandemic."

The Museum’s new cafe, Verde, features delicious foods made from fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients; That's My Dog and Frios will also be on-site to provide food and cool treats perfect for the season.

The first 100 families to enter the Garden will receive a colorful bag with art-making materials, complete with coloring books and crayons to make more art at home.

Support for the Flimp Festival is provided by lead sponsor HMMA, sponsor MAX Credit Union, and co- sponsors Mr. and Mrs. Bruce S. Reid. Annual support for events at the MMFA is provided by lead sponsors Lamar and MGMWERX, with additional support from sponsors Gene and Ray Ingram and Margaret and Jimmy Lowder, and co-sponsors Confero, Mary Lil Owens and Bill Little, Renasant Bank, and Synovus Bank.

Demonstrating artists

Tara Cady Sartorius is an artist and art educator interested in connecting people through design, materials, words, and images. A founding member of the Flimp Festival back in 1990, Tara believes that the pursuit of knowledge should be motivated by curiosity, which resonates throughout Flimp! At this year’s festival, Tara will lead an activity as Flimp’s featured artist, guiding participants through creating their own floral head garlands from fresh flowers and other whimsical materials.

Pacrates spent his youth appreciating and making art, especially drawing and doodling, but it was not until recent years that he began to consider himself an artist. At Flimp, Pacrates will create art using oil and cold wax, developing whimsical abstract forms inspired by his imagination.

Tori Nicole Arts creates artwork that embodies balance and is often inspired by Native American and African American cultures and human consciousness. For Flimp, she will use vibrant washes of oil paints to develop a visually soft, yet strikingly realistic, nature painting.

Jeweler Queen Opulence makes bold, unique metal and gemstone jewelry—each piece wound and formed by hand, which she will demonstrate at Flimp for visitors. Every necklace, ring, bracelet, or pair of earrings has its own feel, shape, and meaning.

Local partners

Abrakadoodle is all about creativity for kids and, since its founding in 2002, has delivered the very best in visual arts classes, summer art camps, holiday art camps, art parties, and art events to more than one million children in schools, community sites, and studios for kids around the world!

AL Partnership for Children develops and strengthens systems, forges strategies, and increases public awareness for all early childhood programs in Alabama.

Autism Society of Alabama provides services and resources for children, teens, and adults living with autism spectrum disorder and their families through education and advocacy.

MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between DEFENSEWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory with the goal of aligning with the education initiatives of Air University to enhance the production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas by bringing nationwide resources to the area.

Performing musicians

MEOWAcademy, located in Montgomery, Alabama, and serving the River Region, is a place for youth to discover the joy of music and learn new skills through piano, guitar, voice, and drums lessons.

Calliope Pettis is a classically-trained vocalist, self-taught multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, performer, and teaching artist. She believes everyone has the ability to create and enjoys empowering people of all ages to use their unique voices to participate together.

Wanda Wesolowski has spent the last decade in Huntsville focused on writing and performing original songs that speak on sensitive matters of the heart. Sharing insights from adolescence with unapologetic sincerity, Wesolowski aims to connect her audience, promising beautifully-crafted melodies listeners can’t help but sing along to.

