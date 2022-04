The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has placed an order of Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) with Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK). The initial order is for 50,000 NGDVs and is valued at $2.98 billion. The first order will include a minimum of 10,019 BEVs. Oshkosh won...

