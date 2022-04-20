ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold new move for ex-Nine CEO Hugh Marks as the television powerhouse launches TV studio Dreamchaser

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former Nine CEO Hugh Marks has a made a bold career move and launched a new TV studio called Dreamchaser.

The studio will produce scripted and non-scripted premium television Down Under, including factual and reality TV for the global market.

Marks, 54, has partnered with Carl Fennessy in the venture. Fennessy is the co-founder of TV powerhouse Endemol Shine Australia - producers of such hit local brands as MasterChef and Married at First Sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rm6q6_0fEd932d00
Thinking big: Former Nine CEO Hugh Marks (pictured here) has a made a bold career move and has launched a new TV studio called Dreamchaser

According to Variety Australia, Dreamchaser is backed by Endeavor Content, the company behind TV hit Killing Eve.

In a statement, Marks and Fennessy said that right now Australian creatives are at the forefront of some of the biggest shows in the world.

They hope Dreamchaser will provide local producers the opportunity to tap into the explosion of global demand for premium content from new and traditional platforms.

The behind the scenes team at the Dreamchaser studio will include Monique Keller, from Freemantle Australia, who will serve as Head of Development in factual and scripted content at the studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IU57l_0fEd932d00
Marks, 54, has partnered with Carl Fennessy (pictured right) in the venture. Fennessy is the co-founder of TV powerhouse Endomol Shine Australia - he is pictured here with his brother Mark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPHBk_0fEd932d00
Hit maker: Endemol Shine Australia are the producers of ratings chart-toppers like MasterChef Australia

Both Fennesy and Marks are long time executives in Australian television.

Before joining Channel Nine, Marks served as CEO of Southern Star, producers of the Australian crime classic Blue Murder.

Fennessy had his own production company Crackerjack entertainment with his brother, Mark.

Marks career at Channel Nine ended in sensational circumstances in November 2020 after he confessed he was in a relationship with recently-resigned Nine executive Alexi Baker, then 38.

The executive revealed the relationship to Nine News-owned paper the Sydney Morning Herald to get ahead of a media storm with a column about his romance which was due to be published the following day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2b3E_0fEd932d00
Ratings: Married at First Sight has been another hit for both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine Australia

