ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Maria Sharapova reveals she is pregnant on 35th birthday with fiance Alexander Gilkes’ baby and shows off bump on beach

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT5Xv_0fEd8OSQ00

TENNIS superstar Maria Sharapova has announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes.

The retired former champion shared the good news on her 35th birthday in a social media post to her 4.2million followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuPxM_0fEd8OSQ00
Maria Sharapova has announced that she is expecting her first child Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2df2Wg_0fEd8OSQ00
The Russian's soon-to-be husband Alexander Gilkes is the father Credit: Getty

Along with a photo of her cradling her baby bump on the beach, she wrote: “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Sharapova and Gilkes, 42, started dating back in 2018.

The British businessman then popped the question to the five-time Grand Slam winner in December 2020.

And he sealed the deal by placing a £300,000 diamond engagement ring on her finger.

When announcing their engagement, Sharapova wrote: “I said yes from the first day we met.

“This was our little secret, wasn't it @gilkesa.

Gilkes, who has yet to post on his Instagram page regarding the baby news, thanked Sharapova for “making me a very very happy boy and saying yes” to his marriage proposal after she told the world.

He also added: “I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova.”

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Discussing the engagement to MSN.com last year, the beautiful Sharapova claimed that the pair had still not set a date to tie the knot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “We actually haven't discussed it yet because we want our friends and family to be comfortable in an environment and not feel like they have to attend something.”

The Russian announced her retirement from tennis back in February 2020.

Sharapova said: “How do you leave behind the only life you've ever known?

“How do you walk away from the courts you've trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I'm saying goodbye.”

Sharapova became world No.1 in August 2005 while aged just 18 and held that position four more times in her career.

She won five major titles — two at the French Open and one each at the Australian and US Open plus Wimbledon - and won 36 titles in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWKUC_0fEd8OSQ00
The Russian announced her retirement from tennis in 2020 Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9JsG_0fEd8OSQ00
Maria Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam winner Credit: EPA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, says popstar's pregnancy 'should have happened three years ago' in old video unearthed after the singer, 40, revealed they are expecting a baby

One day after Britney Spears revealed she was expecting her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari an unearthed video of the 28-year-old discussing fatherhood has begun making the rounds. Following the termination of the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last year, Asghari told BBC Persian that the couple...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Gilkes
Person
Maria Sharapova
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter, 9, Is ‘Best Friends’ With North West: ‘She’s Amazing’

Super cute! Jessica Simpson opened up about her daughter Maxwell Johnson being close friends with their neighbor Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West in a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday April 14. Jessica, 41, said that living nearby Kim, 41, and her family has made it “easy” for North, 8, and Maxwell, 9, to form a friendship! “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are happily drowning in blue! Currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are expecting another baby boy. Little baby Dillard No. 3 will join older brothers Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Wimbledon#British#Gilkesa#Instagram#Mariasharapova#Sun Bingo Get#Msn Com
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Shares Sweet, Yet Sad Story Of How She Met Boyfriend Ant Anstead

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Sequined Dress & Bejeweled Sandals on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Hilton is talking Oscars red carpet fashion tonight on ABC’s pre-show and she made sure to dress the part for the glamorous occasion. Hilton opted for a light pink sequin-covered V-neck gown featuring long, feather-embellished cape sleeves from Jenny Packham’s fall ’21 collection. The spring-ready look by one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers gave just a glimpse of her high-heels, which appeared to be a sandal style adorned with sparkling rhinestones. Tonight, the French Sole collaborator, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is will be discussing Oscars design trends with Roshumba Williams...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Scheana Shay reveals her Mexican wedding date to Aussie fiancé Brock Davies... and says the nuptials could be featured on the next season of Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Shay is preparing to walk down the aisle to her Australian fiancé Brock Davies this year. And now the Vanderpump Rules star has revealed her wedding date and location. The 36-year-old revealed the exciting news while appearing on Zack Peter and Adam Newell's Spilling Tea Live podcast taping...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Debuts Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo With Her Kids

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. It looks like Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's kids can't wait to meet their new sibling. Taking to Instagram March 29, the author shared a photo of their 5-year-old son Leonardo sweetly placing his hand on her baby bump as they sat on the couch with his siblings Carmen, 8, and Romeo, 3. As she wrote alongside the sweet snapshot, "They're so excited."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
398K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy