ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Julian Assange’s UK extradition to US step closer, still needs approval

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGd7C_0fEd7mz100

Juliann Assange’s extradition to the U.S. is a step closer to happening, but the WikiLeaks founder may still be able to appeal if the extradition is approved.

Assange watched Wednesday’s decision by District Judge Paul Goldspring during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from Belmarsh Prison, The Associated Press reported.

Last month, the U.K. Supreme Court had denied Assange’s request to appeal against a lower court that had ruled he could be extradited to the U.S.

Assange has tried to avoid going on trial in the U.S. after he was charged for the publication of classified documents more than 10 years ago.

He faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse for helping U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files, WikiLeaks. The documents were later published on the website which, according to the U.S. government, put lives at risk, the AP reported.

Assange’s supporters said he was a journalist protected by his First Amendment rights, and that the documents exposed military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. They said the case against Assange was politically motivated.

At first, Assange’s extradition was rejected because the courts believed the claims that he would kill himself if held in a U.S. prison, but federal officials assured him he would not face a penalty that would put his physical or mental health at risk.

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted, but the sentence is expected to be much shorter.

Assange has been in Belmarsh Prison in London since he was arrested in 2019 for skipping bail in a different legal battle. He had been held up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden after being accused of rape and sexual assault. The charges were dropped in November 2019, the AP reported.

Britain’s interior minister still has to decide on whether the extradition will happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Johnson arrives in India to meet Modi, seek economic deals

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India. Johnson landed in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday, kicking off a two-day...
WORLD
The Guardian

Boris Johnson visits India as Partygate row continues in UK

Boris Johnson has played down the row over another Partygate investigation saying he is focused on “the things that matter”, as he kicked off a two-day trip to India. Johnson will discuss trade and security with India’s premier, Narendra Modi, on his first visit to the country since becoming prime minister in 2019. He landed in Ahmedabad and was greeted warmly with multiple bunches of roses. The road into the city centre was lined with billboards featuring large photographs of Johnson.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Chelsea Manning
The Independent

Nato isn’t ready for war with Russia, warns UK general

Nato is not ready for a war with Russia, a British general has warned.Alliance countries have supported Ukraine with arms and financial aid since Russia’s invasion began but have been careful to avoid any actions that could draw them into the war.Gen Sir Richard Barrons, head of Joint Forces Command from 2013-16, was asked in a hearing of the UK parliamentary defence committee on Tuesday at what point Nato would be left with no option but to fight Russia.He said Nato “will have a call to make” if Russian forces were able to reverse their fortunes and threaten larger...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Uk#District#The Associated Press#The U K Supreme Court#U S Army#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
86K+
Followers
96K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy