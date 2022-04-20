ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Snow fell in Indy one year ago today

By Beth Finello
Fox 59
 20 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS – On this date just last year, we were dealing with record snowfall and record cold temperatures!. Snow started to fall during the afternoon and evening hours across Indiana. It was heavy at times...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Indianapolis leaps towards summer-like weather late this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday will become Indy's fifth straight day cooler than average despite temps being nearly 20 degrees warmer than they were 48 hours ago. Today is a transition day for the region though as cooler weather begins to retreat to the northeast. Clouds and showers will move through overnight as a warm front ushers in a wave of warmth.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Spotty showers today; coverage increases overnight

Light showers are pushing into central Indiana this Wednesday morning. Rain will move into the Indy metro after 9 a.m. and should move out midday. There should still be plenty of dry time today, but skies will stay mostly cloudy at the times we're not seeing rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snow turns to summer this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana now has a fresh coating of snow. Here's a look outside at I-70 in Greenfield. Continue to use caution when traveling through the morning hours as roads will be wet, and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could become icy. This wintry mix...
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Record snowfall today, but 80 degree highs are not far away

INDIANAPOLIS – If you thought Easter may have been the unofficial end to winter… think again! This morning Central Indiana woke up to SNOW and a record snowfall at that! The city totaled 1.6″, which also goes down as our second largest snowfall of the season! It was an unusual start to the week, but a complete 180 in our weather is expected before the end of the week…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

"It's coming.": Where Indiana Is On Pot On The Eve Of 4/20

STATEWIDE — Marijuana use in Indiana is still illegal, though, on the eve of every pot smoker's favorite day, many advocates for legalizing marijuana in Indiana are optimistic that progress is being made on that front. Tomorrow is April 20th, also known as 4/20, in pot smoking culture...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbus, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Indiana. Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket for Saturday's estimated $325 million jackpot drawing was sold at the BP Food Mart at 7251 East State Road 7 in Columbus. The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball.
COLUMBUS, IN
#Indy Snow#
WTHR

ZZ Top to perform in downtown Indianapolis in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top announced their 2022 summer tour will include a show in downtown Indianapolis. ZZ Top's "Raw Whiskey Tour" includes a show in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, July 5 and they'll return to Indiana for a show at TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 26.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chilly but brighter! Big warmth coming…

Clouds are decreasing and winds remain brisk out-the-door this morning; as wind chills hover in the lower 20s! Grab that heavier coat, gloves, and hats for the kids at the bus stop. This afternoon will bring an increase in sunshine and dryness needed after a snowy Monday!
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Windy weather continues as cooler weather wraps up

INDIANAPOLIS- Tuesday becomes Indy's fourth day of colder than average weather and comes just a day after an inch and a half of snow fell in the city. The cooler weather has resulted from a couple upper level troughs that have stretched across the Central US on their way east. This would explain why temperatures have been colder than average no matter whether sun or clouds are in the sky. Clouds will return to the area tonight, but unlike the past few days, it will come along with a warm up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vegetable Gardening at Home

The spring weather roller coaster continues, snow Monday.. eighties on Saturday. As we near the end of April, it's not too late to start a vegetable garden! Jack Phipps with Allisonville Home and Garden has some gardening tips for you!
GARDENING
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 20, 2022

McDermott smokes marijuana in Senate campaign ad …. Baby girl 2nd child surrendered at Carmel Fire Dept. ‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Double shooting in Richmond …. Fans return to IMS as drivers check out track during …. Indiana State Police continue asking for help identifying …. Vegetable Gardening at...
RICHMOND, IN
Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. While most people know Indianapolis as the home of the Indy 500, this city has so much more to offer. Check out the thriving culinary and brewing scene, the largest children's museum in the world, and unique neighborhoods with lots to show off. Considered one of the most underrated food cities in America, you may be surprised at how many great restaurants there really are here in Indianapolis. If you find yourself craving some authentic Mexican food, you'll definitely want to check out one of these popular spots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHIO Dayton

Rain, gusty winds this morning; Warm-up into the weekend

TODAY: Gusty winds between 30-40mph and scattered rain showers will move through this morning, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Rain will end closer to midday. Highs are expected in the upper 60s. Skies clear through the afternoon.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Current Publishing

Column: Metamora: a 19th-century canal town

Today we visit tiny Metamora, a historic canal town 67 miles east southeast of Indianapolis. In 1836, the Indiana Legislature authorized $1.4 million ($43 million today) for a canal extending from Hagerstown to Lawrenceburg. When Indiana went bankrupt in 1839, private interests took over the canal's construction. Completed in 1847, the 76-mile Whitewater Canal employed 56 locks and seven dams to accommodate its large 491-foot drop. Towns sprang up along the canal route, including Metamora, platted in 1838 and named after a popular 1829 play. In 1843, a 75-foot wooden aqueduct built near Metamora carried canal water over Duck Creek, one of only 10 such structures built in the United States. In 1856, a canal-powered grist mill was established in Metamora. The Whitewater Canal was not a success and was largely abandoned soon after it opened. Beginning in 1863, a railroad was built alongside the canal's towpath.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Wintry mix to open workweek; cold air still holding

Rain, sleet, and snow are falling this morning, as cold air holds across the state and temperatures hover in the middle 30s. Grassy accumulations are expected but roads should remain wet through the morning rush hour. A few extra minutes will be needed out-the-door, as the morning drive will likely be slow. By mid-morning the wintry mix will begin to ease but clouds hang tough throughout the day.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Local business owner hikes entire Appalachian Trail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – People are often searching for new ways to challenge themselves. When a friend mentioned the idea of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail to Lafayette resident Mike Bristol, he decided it was the exact kind of challenge he wanted. Bristol grew up in Missouri and says...
LAFAYETTE, IN

