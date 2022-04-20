Watch now: Storylines to watch at Illinois' spring game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft on Wednesday through his Twitter account. "This journey has been a very special one," Cockburn said in his Twitter statement. "Never did I ever imagine being a part of something so fun and extraordinary. So many people to thank but I don't know where to start, so many wonderful memories and bonds that I will cherish for a lifetime. I would like to thank my coaches, mentors, teammates and family for supporting me throughout this journey and offering unconditional love. I would also like to thank Illini Nation for welcoming me with open arms and bringing that electrifying energy every game. ... To play in the NBA has been a dream of mine, and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step."

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO