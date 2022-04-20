ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Watch now: Storylines to watch at Illinois' spring game

By ANDERSON KIMBALL
Herald & Review
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN — After 14 spring practices, Illinois will conclude camp with a spring game Thursday at Memorial Stadium. The Illini have gotten more comfortable and gotten a read on their new quarterback and their new offense. There have also been new starters shuffling in and competing for spots on a defense...

herald-review.com

