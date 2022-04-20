ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation ‘My Father’s Dragon’

By Alex Ritman
 17 hours ago
Netflix ’s upcoming animated feature My Father’s Dragon , the latest project from five-time Oscar nominated Irish studio Cartoon Saloon and directed by its co-founder Nora Twomey ( The Breadwinner ), has found its voice(s).

Jacob Tremblay ( Room , Luca ) and Gaten Matarazzo ( Stranger Things ) will lend their vocals to the feature, leading a bumper cast of names including Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

A first-look image has also been released for My Father’s Dragon , which is inspired by the Newbery honored book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett and comes from a screenplay by Meg LeFauve ( Inside Out ). The story follows Elmer, who after struggling to cope following a move to the city with his mother, runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

“Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book,” said Twomey. “We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world.”

