ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okoboji, IA

It's a small world

By Kate Harlow kharlow@nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dickinson County Nature Center is inviting you to join in a worldwide celebration. A day to honor this place we all call home — the planet Earth. The organizers at the Nature Center in Okoboji will be celebrating Earth Day at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. This...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
St. Joseph Post

An out-of-this-world exhibit lands in a small Kansas museum

GENESEO — In the Rice County town of Geneseo, population 200, there is a sign at the entrance of the city museum beckoning visitors. All kinds of visitors. Welcome to Geneseo, where a movement is underway to name the town the UFO Capital of Kansas and perhaps even host a special global event on July 2 — World UFO day.
GENESEO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
County
Dickinson County, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Okoboji, IA
Salem News Online

Butterfly study

Camp Fire staff presented their environmental program “Nature’s Jewels” to Geri Zagorianos’s first grade class at Heartland Christian School. Students explored the delicate world of the butterfly, their life cycle and their importance to our world. Pictured from left are Caleb Blankenship, Graham Rhodes and Liam Evans. For information about Camp Fire programs and summer camp, call 330-385-0645. Camp Fire is a United Way Agency. (Submitted photo)
ANIMALS
97.5 WOKQ

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
B100

Adult Easter Egg Hunts Are Actually Awesome

Within this last year, you may have noticed adult Easter egg hunts taking place near and around the Quad Cities. At first, it might sound ridiculous to have an Easter egg hunt only for those over the age of 21, but after being a part of one I have gotta say... It was kinda awesome!
BETTENDORF, IA
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Small World#Land Use#History Of Earth#Parade
Wide Open Eats

Straw Bale Gardening: Start Your Spring Garden With Simple Straw

Part of the joy of gardening is that there are so many different gardening techniques to design and grow your garden. One that is gaining popularity for its affordability compared to raised beds is straw bale gardening. Straw bale gardening is the process of preparing a bale of straw by introducing high amounts of nitrogen into the wet straw and letting the bacteria form internally, decomposing the straw and creating a rich, soil-like medium ideal to grow a vegetable garden in. It has gained popularity recently thanks to the book Straw Bale Gardens Complete by Joel Karsten.
GARDENING
98.1 KHAK

The Farmers’ Almanac Has an Odd Prediction For Our Iowa Summer

I do love it when the Farmers' Almanac comes out with its summer prediction. Not because I put a ton of stock in their analysis, but because it means we're done with winter. Or at least done talking about winter. With that, it's time for the Farmers’ Almanac summer prediction....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

If we can farm metal from plants, what else can we learn from life on Earth?

For the past couple of years, I’ve been working with researchers in northern Greece who are farming metal. In a remote, beautiful field, high in the Pindus mountains in Epirus, they are experimenting with a trio of shrubs known to scientists as “hyperaccumulators”: plants which have evolved the capacity to thrive in naturally metal-rich soils that are toxic to most other kinds of life. They do this by drawing the metal out of the ground and storing it in their leaves and stems, where it can be harvested like any other crop. As well as providing a source for rare metals – in this case nickel, although hyperaccumulators have been found for zinc, aluminium, cadmium and many other metals, including gold – these plants actively benefit the earth by remediating the soil, making it suitable for growing other crops, and by sequestering carbon in their roots. One day, they might supplant more destructive and polluting forms of mining.
AGRICULTURE
PC Gamer

Making frogs happy is a full time job in the delightful Time on Frog Island

The original name of indie sandbox adventure Time on Frog Island was Trading Time. And after playing it, I can see why. As a tiny, gruff sea captain, I've been shipwrecked on a colorful little island after a storm, and the only way to fix my busted ship is to help out a bunch of giant frogs. If I give a frog something it wants, it'll give me something in return. It's all about trading up.
PETS
Phys.org

No rest for new elephant mothers

Elephant herds do not slow down for mothers who've just given birth, according to new research from an international team led by researchers from the University of Oxford, in collaboration with Save the Elephants. Elephants need to keep moving in order to find the amount of food and water they...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy