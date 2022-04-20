ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand turns off TV and switches phone notifications off after Man Utd hammered by rivals Liverpool at Anfield

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand was forced to switch his TV and phone notifications off after the 4-0 loss to rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils were taught a lesson by Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280LbH_0fEd6CMm00
United have shipped nine against Liverpool this season Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYrh0_0fEd6CMm00
Ferdinand switched his TV and phone off Credit: GETTY

It took just five minutes for Liverpool to take the lead through Luis Diaz, despite playing against a back five.

Sadio Mane went on to bag himself a brace and Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet, capping off an excellent display from Liverpool's magnificent front three.

But the hammering at the hands of rivals Liverpool forced club legend Ferdinand to switch his TV off.

The former defender also had to switch his phone notifications off due to the sheer embarrassment.

Ferdinand said on Twitter: "TV Off… Twitter Notifications Off… Laters."

Nearly an hour before Ferdinand's radio silence, he had expressed his sorrow for fellow United icons Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who were forced to continue watching as a part of Sky Sport's coverage.

He said: "Feel sorry for @GNev2 & Keano having to work on this one…"

The shambolic performance meant interim boss Ralf Rangnick wasn't pulling any punches in his post-match interview.

The German, who is meant to move into an advisory role after this season, suggested United could sign up to TEN players in the summer as part of a huge rebuild.

He said: "There will be a rebuild for sure.

"That was obvious in the first three or four weeks for me.

"There could be six, seven, eight, maybe ten new players.”

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the man expected to take charge of the Red Devils.

Preliminary negotiations between the Dutchman and United are understood to have gone well, with a four-year deal reportedly being agreed.

