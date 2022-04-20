ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This Arizona lake hike is a cool summer walk in the woods. Here's how to try it

By Mare Czinar
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 17 hours ago

Maybe the ducks are on to something.

Whether gliding among reeds or preening and sunning on a pine-shaded jetty, the waterfowl seem to have mastered the art of taking it easy at Goldwater Lake.

It’s a noteworthy cue. After all, isn’t kicking back what a day at the lake should be all about?

Goldwater Lake Park in Prescott is home to two smallish bodies of water: Upper and Lower Goldwater lakes. Both are contained by dams on Bannon Creek in the Granite Creek watershed just a few miles south of Prescott’s historic downtown Whiskey Row.

More to meet the eye: Easy Sedona hike leads to a hidden wildlife oasis

The park is a popular destination for fishing, kayaking, picnicking and hiking. A 2.4-mile loop trail circles both lakes, but at this writing the connector trail between the upper and lower lakes is closed for construction and additional day-use facilities will be installed around the lower lake in the near future.

However, the lower lake may still be seen by way of the connecting Prescott National Forest Goldwater Lake Trail No. 396, which is part of the 56-mile Prescott Circle Trail.

The upper lake hike can be done as out-and-back segments for a total of 2.7 miles.  Surrounded by pine-oak woodlands with a fringe of water-loving willows, cottonwoods and box elders, the alpine lake attracts swarms of waterfowl and wild birds.

The trail follows the shore on a serpentine route that traces scenic finger coves, inlets and peninsulas passing through shaded, boulder-lined forests and moist riparian zones.

This is a hike to take at a leisurely pace with eyes and ears tuned to the tree canopy and cattail reeds swaying in boggy inlets. It’s there where a cacophony of bird songs, including the distinctive cry of red-winged blackbirds, and a supporting cast of paddling ducks advance the theme of wallowing in a lazy day at the lake.

How to explore Spence Basin : This trailhead leads to miles of woodsy walks

Hiking Goldwater Lake in Prescott

Length: 2.7 miles out and back (Upper Goldwater Lake only). When completed, the two-lake loop trail will be 2.37 miles.

Rating: Easy to moderate.

Elevation: 5,882-6,004 feet.

Getting there: 2900 S. Goldwater Lake Road, Prescott. From State Route 69/Gurley Street in Prescott, go 3.4 miles south on Senator Highway, turn left at the Goldwater Lake Park sign and follow the road to the parking area.

Admission: $3 per vehicle.

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in spring. Check website for other seasonal hours.

Facilities: Restrooms, picnic ramadas, boat launch, fishing docks, playground, watercraft rentals. No swimming allowed.

Details: https://www.prescott-az.gov/recreation-area/goldwater-lake .

Read more of Mare Czinar's hikes at http://arizonahiking.blogspot.com .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This Arizona lake hike is a cool summer walk in the woods. Here's how to try it

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking#Arizona#Lake Park#Alpine Lake#Travel
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy