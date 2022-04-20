Nicolas Cage is excellent as Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is not what it seems to be.

It’s more.

What it purports to be, and kind of is, is a meta-movie starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage, co-written and directed by Tom Gormican. Ah, an inside job, an exploration of the creative process through the lens of one of the more eccentric, and gifted, actors in Hollywood? A satire of Hollywood ego and intensity?

For a little while, yes, all that. And then it becomes a conventional buddy-action movie, truly as conventional as anything Cage has ever made — and he’s made just about everything. Which is all fine, because it turns out Nicolas Cage is exceptionally good at being Nicolas Cage. Or at least a version of him.

Cage at the beginning of the film is chasing a dream role, a comeback — not that he went anywhere, as he says throughout the movie in one of many running jokes. But he goes too hard, insisting on a reading (at a valet station). This results in chastisement from Nicky, a “Valley Girl”-era Cage who serves as his ill-tempered conscience.

Neil Patrick Harris is delightful as Cage's agent

Cage’s agent (a delightfully unctuous Neil Patrick Harris) delivers the dreaded “they decided to go in another direction” news. So Cage decides he will retire. He’s tired of working all the time in garbage movies to pay off his debts (one of many nods to Cage’s real life). And he’s growing ever distant from his daughter (Lily Sheen), who lives with his ex-wife (Sharon Horgan).

But first he agrees to appear for a $1 million fee, at the birthday party of the superrich Javi (Pedro Pascal) at his gorgeous villa in Mallorca. He doesn’t want to do it, but he’s desperate for the money.

Once he’s there, though, he and Javi hit it off. Javi is a Nicolas Cage superfan, which of course strokes Cage’s ego. But he genuinely loves movies (there's a nice "Paddington 2" shoutout). And of course, Javi has written a script that he wants Cage to read, and eventually star in the resulting movie he has planned in his head.

Enter the CIA, courtesy of a couple of bumbling agents (Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz) who believe Javi is an international arms dealer who has kidnapped the daughter of a candidate running for president of Catalonia. They want Cage to spy on Javi and find the girl.

It all goes comically awry in just about every way possible — slapstick involving a chemical agent that paralyzes anyone who touches it, an LSD trip, car chases, shoot-outs, you name it. Cage is of course not a spy in real life, though he natters on about how spying really is like acting, and how acting requires him to be able to read people, just like a CIA agent might. All perfectly absurd and, in Cage’s hands, perfectly charming.

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal have great chemistry together

As is the chemistry between Cage and Pascal. They’re a great team. They’re kind of adorable. There’s nothing particularly surprising in the plot, once you get past the meta-Cage business. Pretty soon it’s just an action movie. What is surprising is how enjoyable Cage and Pascal make the movie anyway.

There are references to Cage’s life and career throughout, as well as snippets of some of his films. (Everyone will have their favorite moments, but my favorite was when his performance in “Guarding Tess” comes up. “Underrated for sure,” he says.)

Cage is a gifted actor. If you want to see him at his way-out-there best, check out “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.” Despite the window dressing, there’s nothing that satisfyingly bizarre going on here.

But there is something going on. Somehow Cage — and you can’t really describe this, you just have to see it, and should — manages to be both ridiculous and genuine. There’s an invisible line he walks up to, tiptoes but never steps over. It’s fascinating. He seems like he knows something about himself we don’t, and he probably does.

And that makes “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” one of his more intriguing films. Here’s hoping the money was good, too.

