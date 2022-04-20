ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 5-month-old found alive, mother pronounced dead in Indiana

By Izzy Karpinski
WHNT News 19
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i51yQ_0fEd5rDq00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WXIN) — A missing woman and her five-month-old son, who were the subject of a Silver Alert, have been found in South Bend.

Police say 5-month-old Messiah Morales was found alive. His mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, was found deceased.

When they went missing

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis and Messiah Morales were last seen leaving Kelly Park in South Bend around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

A Silver Alert was issued nearly a week later on Monday, April 18.

Police say they were seen leaving the park in a 2006 BMW X5 SUV.

How they were found

On Tuesday, April 19, the SUV was found around 6 p.m. in an alley near West Western Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend, according to WSBT .

Both Alexis Morales and her child were inside the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The boy was alive and taken to a local hospital overnight. According to the South Bend Police Department, the boy was not injured.

There is no information about the mother’s cause of death, but WSBT says South Bend police will turn the the case over to their violent crimes unit. It’s currently being classified as a death investigation.

Carolyn Anthrop
9h ago

So sad...sorry about the mother..just something dint sound right?? Happy the baby is doing good. That many days and no one heard the baby? He had to been crying..because of being wet or hungry?? Poor little baby...hope the baby goes back to whom he should be with and taken care of. 🙏 ❤..Prayers out to the Family of this Mother and baby.

Neina Eaton
13h ago

lord why are we killing our own, why, praying for her family and thank God they didnt hurt the baby.

