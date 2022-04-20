ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gaggle asks: Why are Ukrainian refugees lining up at the Tijuana border?

By Kaely Monahan, Arizona Republic
 17 hours ago

Thousands of refugees are waiting at the U.S.-Mexico border. This might sound like old news, but these asylum-seekers are getting through the border. What makes them different from the previous waves of migrants is that these people are from Ukraine.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border at Tijuana into San Diego. President Biden has ordered border agents to process any Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the U.S.

He says the United States will accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Why exactly are Ukrainians coming to the U.S. through Mexico from Europe as war rages in their homeland?

In this episode of The Gaggle, immigration reporter Rafael Carranza explains the situation at the border.

Listen to the episode:

Be sure to check out our special episode this week, with Arizona Republic business reporter Ryan Randazzo about his investigation into how some Arizona cannabis is tainted with pesticides.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Gaggle asks: Why are Ukrainian refugees lining up at the Tijuana border?

