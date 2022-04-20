ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sean Says He ‘Got Paid Way, Way, Way Less’ Than Harry Styles For Coachella Show Despite Drawing Same Size Crowd

By Zack Linly
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 20 hours ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has returned to California, and rapper Big Sean had a little bit of news for fans after he kicked off the first night of the festival along with Friday night’s headliner Harry Styles.

Basically, fans on Twitter (as well as reporters at TMZ ) pointed out that, while Sean wasn’t a headliner, he drew a crowd around the same size as that of Styles and he put on a show that was equally as epic. Sean appeared to agree, but he also felt the need to point out that, despite all of this, Styles got paid significantly more than he did.

According to Dlisted , Sean deleted a post he shared along with the TMZ article which reported that Sean’s crowd was so large it could have split audiences had he been performing at the same time as Styles, but Sean reportedly captioned the post, “Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me.”

Now, not having ever put together a weeks-long music festival that would be attended by hundreds of thousands of people, I have no idea how compensation is figured out for the artists, but it stands to reason that a headliner might get paid more than a non-headliner. And honestly, maybe Sean was having a “just sayin'” moment and isn’t actually salty at all about the pay disparity between him and Styles.

Either way, to let the fine folks on Twitter tell it, both artists left it all on the stage and neither of them owes their audiences anything more.

As we previously reported , besides Styles, the headliners for the 2022 Coachella festival include Billie Eilish. Kanye West was also slated to headline the event before he removed himself from the lineup and was replaced by The Weeknd . Besides Sean, other artists performing at this year’s festival include Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage and Lil Baby.

