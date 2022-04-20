ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMS: Indy 500 balloon release paused ‘indefinitely’

By Izzy Karpinski
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gihQ3_0fEd5m3R00

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no balloon release at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The move was confirmed to FOX59 by both IMS president Doug Boles and IMS representative Alex Damron. Damron says the balloon release is “indefinitely paused.”

The balloon release was last performed in 2019.

According to a FOX59 report on a 2019 IndyStar investigation , IMS officials said the thousands of balloons released in previous Indy 500s are biodegradable.

A reporter tested balloons similar to the ones used by IMS and tracked their progress over 11 months. She found when exposed to bacteria, the balloons “do degrade unlike a plastic.”

The balloon release has been heavily criticized by groups like the Indiana Audobon Society , who say the balloon debris is a hazard to birds, fish, and other animals. They say animals can be strangled by the balloons and can be seriously harmed, even die, if the balloons are ingested.

In 2019, a billboard was temporarily placed near IMS in Speedway that read “BALLOONS POLLUTE AND KILL. #StopLitteringIMS.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Speedway, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX59

Paretta Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing form technical alliance

SPEEDWAY — Beth Paretta announced her predominantly female team, Paretta Autosport, will see some changes for the 2022 IndyCar season on Tuesday. Simona de Silvestro will still be the team’s driver, but will focus on road and street courses instead of running the Indianapolis 500. “This to me is creating growth for our team. It’s getting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ims#Balloons#Indy 500#Birds#Indystar#Nexstar Media Inc
FanBuzz

A.J. Allmendinger Met His Wife Tara at the Indianapolis 500

It’s always interesting to learn more about NASCAR drivers’ better halves, and A.J. Allmendinger‘s wife Tara Meador is one of those racing wives who definitely deserves some recognition. Tara is A.J.’s second wife, and apart from juggling her architectural design and beauty pageant careers, she’s also constantly...
RELATIONSHIPS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested on stolen gun charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman faces gun-related charges following a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Monday, April 18. Hattiesburg police said they pulled Anna Marie Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southview Drive and Grace Avenue. She was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will remain overnight. The clouds and a south wind will keep temperatures in the 60s overnight. LATE WEEK: Skies clear out again for late week, as temperatures keep climbing. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and full sunshine Friday, with above normal temperatures in the mid 80s. WEEKEND: Strong high […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Columbia man arrested in connection to death of wife

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. Columbia police said they arrested Ellis John Peavy, 36, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. Investigators said they responded to the 400 block of McNeese Street just after 10:00 a.m. the same day. They found 68-year-old […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old arrested for crash that critically injured Pearl teen

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pearl police said they received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for armed robbery of business in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the man entered a business with a gun and demanded cash around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at 6351 Interstate 55 South. Anyone with information about the man can call the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find the man who allegedly stole catalytic converters at Region 8 on Highway 51 North. Police said the incident happened on Monday, April 18. They received a call about catalytic converters being cut off and stolen from the vans at Region 8. The vans were parked […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy